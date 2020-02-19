להרגיש "מלך" זה בראש שלך. אם אינך חושש ליפול, אין הגבלה על מה אתה יכול להשפיע. אתה מלך של עצמך, לא של אף אחד אחר. מערבולת ענקית אחת בשמיים, כל הכסף נעלם, כל שנותר הוא רק להבין שאתה מלך לעצמך / מלך בעצמך. נצל הזדמנויות, תגשים את עצמך בלי פחדים. עידו בי וצוקי מתייחסים לקיום של היחיד בפסיכולגיה בשללוש אגורות – אבל כזו שעשויה להיות אפקטיבית.
המוסיקה אופטימית כמו המילים. המנגינה מונעת בקצב שמעלה את השיר עוהשירה ל הכביש הראשי. לחץ על דוושת הגז ותרגיש מלך של עצמך. צמד היוצרים מניעים את השיר בעיבוד ובהפקה עשירים ומהוקצעים, משיבים בו רוח גבית חזקה, מריצים את התובנה באופן הכי ישיר ופוגע. לא להתעמק, לזרום. הקלילות לעיתים עדיפה על המורכבות.
Chances they come and go they go and never come back
If you're not afraid to fall there’s no limit what you can impact
You're the king of yourself/ King of yourself/ King of yourself
Nobody else/ Nobody else/ Nobody else
Everything gets scrambled Into one giant swirl in the sky
All the money is gone all that's left is just to realize
You're the king of yourself/ King of yourself/King of yourself
Nobody else/ Nobody else/ Nobody else
All around the world people searching, working like ants
They're searching for the one truth beneath an anthill of
You know you’re the king of yourself/ King of yourself/ King of yourself
Nobody else/ Nobody else/ Nobody else
Everything is simple when you’re true to yourself
If you find even a single lie that's buried
Remember that you are the king of yourself
King of yourself/ King of yourself
Nobody else/ Nobody else/ Nobody else
