להרגיש "מלך" זה בראש שלך. אם אינך חושש ליפול, אין הגבלה על מה אתה יכול להשפיע. אתה מלך של עצמך, לא של אף אחד אחר. מערבולת ענקית אחת בשמיים, כל הכסף נעלם, כל שנותר הוא רק להבין שאתה מלך לעצמך / מלך בעצמך. נצל הזדמנויות, תגשים את עצמך בלי פחדים. עידו בי וצוקי מתייחסים לקיום של היחיד בפסיכולגיה בשללוש אגורות – אבל כזו שעשויה להיות אפקטיבית.

המוסיקה אופטימית כמו המילים. המנגינה מונעת בקצב שמעלה את השיר עוהשירה ל הכביש הראשי. לחץ על דוושת הגז ותרגיש מלך של עצמך. צמד היוצרים מניעים את השיר בעיבוד ובהפקה עשירים ומהוקצעים, משיבים בו רוח גבית חזקה, מריצים את התובנה באופן הכי ישיר ופוגע. לא להתעמק, לזרום. הקלילות לעיתים עדיפה על המורכבות.

Chances they come and go they go and never come back

If you're not afraid to fall there’s no limit what you can impact

You're the king of yourself/ King of yourself/ King of yourself

Nobody else/ Nobody else/ Nobody else

Everything gets scrambled Into one giant swirl in the sky

All the money is gone all that's left is just to realize

You're the king of yourself/ King of yourself/King of yourself

Nobody else/ Nobody else/ Nobody else

All around the world people searching, working like ants

They're searching for the one truth beneath an anthill of

You know you’re the king of yourself/ King of yourself/ King of yourself

Nobody else/ Nobody else/ Nobody else

Everything is simple when you’re true to yourself

If you find even a single lie that's buried

Remember that you are the king of yourself

King of yourself/ King of yourself

Nobody else/ Nobody else/ Nobody else

