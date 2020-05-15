שיר על בחור, שנדלק על שכנתו מלמטה. היא לא מכירה אותו, אבל הוא אובססיבי להכיר אותה, ומשאיר לה יום אחד פתק עם תוכנית מורחבת לנהל מערכת יחסים: היא מונחית לדפוק שלוש פעמים על התקרה אם היא רוצה אותו, ולדפוק פעמיים על אם לא. אנחנו לא מגלים איך היא מגיבה, אבל כנראה שהיה לו מזל טוב יותר אם הוא רק היה מדבר איתה.

השיר הוקלט ללא השם "Dawn" (הלהקה העומדת מאחורי Candida) שני מפיקים, האנק מדרס ודייב אפל, הקליטו את השיר "קנדידה" עם זמרת ששמה פרנקי פריז עבור לייבל Bell Records. מנהל החברה לארי אוטל לא אהב את הקול של פריז, והמפיקים פנו לחברם הוותיק טוני אורלנדו (אז עבד בזרוע ההוצאה לאור של CBS Records) להקליט אותו.

אורלנדו, שעמד מאחורי להיטים "Halfway to Paradise" ו- "Bless You" בשנת 1961 כילד בן 16, פרש מאז מהשירה ב-1963 לטובת עבודה כמו"ל, אך נאות להקליט באי רצון את השיר. אורלנדו התעקש ששמו ילא יופיע כמבצע של השיר, מכיוון שזה יכול ללסכסך אותו עם מעסיקו דדאז, האם הסינגל הונפק תחת השם Dawn (ישנם לפחות שלושה סיפורים שונים של בתם שקיבלה הקבוצה שם לאחר). אבל אחרי ש"קנדידה" הפך ללהיט גדול, והגיע עד המשום השלישי, השתכנע אורלנדו להחיות את קריירת השירה שלו והשם חזר לשיר יחד עם Dawn. השיר נכלל באלבום "קנדידה". זמרות הליווי היו ג'ויס וינסנט ותלמה הופקינס.

Hey girl what ya doin' down there/ Dancin' alone every night while I live right above you

I can hear your music playin'/ I can feel your body swayin'/ One floor below me you don't even know me

I love you/ Oh my darling/ Knock three times on the ceiling if you want me

Twice on the pipe if the answer is no/ Oh my sweetness/ Means you'll meet me in the hallway

Twice on the pipe means you ain't gonna show/ If you look out your window tonight

Pull in the string with the note that's attached to my heart/ Read how many times I saw you

How in my silence I adored you/ Only in my dreams did that wall between us come apart

Oh my darling/ Knock three times on the ceiling if you want me/ Twice on the pipe if the answer is no

Oh my sweetness/ Means you'll meet me in the hallway/ Twice on the pipe means you ain't gonna show

I can hear your music playin'/ I can feel your body swayin'/ One floor below me you don't even know me

I love you/ Oh my darling/ Knock three times on the ceiling if you want me/ Twice on the pipe if the answer is no

Oh my sweetness/ Means you'll meet me in the hallway/ Twice on the pipe means you ain't gonna show

Writer/s: LARRY BROWN, LARRY RUSSELL BROWN, IRWIN LEVINE

Knock Three Times by Tony Orlando & Dawn

