Yorda (ירדן לויתן) משכיבה עצמה על ספת הפסיכולוג של עצמה. השיר הוא ביטוי מודעות-עצמית לרגשותיה-מחשבותיה-צרכיה מתוך מצוקה קיומית. "אף אחד לא יכול לפגוע בי כמו שאני יכולה, בטח שזה הפחד הסודי שלי, גם אם יש לי מה שנדרש לבנות את עצמי שוב". היא רוצה להיעלם, אינה מוכנה שירחמו עליה, שיתנו לה לחיות את החלום שלה. "עלי להתחתן עם הרגעים שלי כדי שהזמן ישחרר אותי".

מעין המשך לאנליזה העצמית בשיר הקודם שלה Get Some Sleep בטווח קולי המעיד על האוריינטציה התיאטרלית שלה, שיש בה מינונים מאזנים בין זעקה לאינטימיות. המוסיקה היא בלדת פופ קברטית פשוטה-נגישה במנגינה, בקצב, בהתפתחות, מכילה את הנרטיב לעומק – בטון, בהבעה המשתנה. היומרה האומנותית מגיעה בקליפ בו היא "משחקת" בהחלפת דמויות/ זהויות (השחקנית נעמי לבוב), אלא שהסרטון נראה ניסיון עקר להמחיש את הנרטיב. אני נשאר עם השיר נטו. הוא חזק דיו.

בימוי קליפ: עדינה חיימיס, צילום: דני צחורי, שחקנית אורחת: נעמי לבוב

Another summer has begun, still there’s nothing going on.

Even the smell in my bedroom turned into dust.

Whatever I do makes me feel empty, I’m a box with no jewelry inside.

I’m a shadow with two short legs, I can’t even reach your hand.

I wanna disappear, stay in my closet for a while

Don't offer me your tears, anyway I never cry

I know I am running out of time

How can I make it, tell me it won't break me

Let me live my dream and let me fall like the rain

I learned from the best.

It’s sad but it’s mine, I’m all that I’ve got

No one can hurt me like I can, surely that’s my secret fear

Even though I’ve got what it takes to build me up again

Whenever you look at me you remind me I’m a star on its cloudiest day

I should marry my own moments so that time will set me free

I wanna disappear, stay in my closet for a while

Don't offer me your tears, anyway I never cry

I know I am running out of time

How can I make it, tell me it won't break me

Let me live my dream and let me fall…

But if I’ll make it, how can you not take me?

Let me live my dream and let me fall

I wanna disappear, stay in my closet for a while

Don't offer me your tears, anyway I never cry

I know I am running out of time

How can I make it, tell me it won't break me

Let me live my dream and let me fall like the rain

I learned from the best

It’s sad but it’s mine, I’m all that I’ve got

Yorda - Out of time

