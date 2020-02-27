שיר שני מתוך אלבומה השמיני של אלאניס מוריסט, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, הראשון מזה 8 שנים ואיזה שיר! השיר נכתב במקור למחזמר Jagged Little Pill, המבוסס על אלבום הבכורה של מוריסט, שהשנה מציינים 25 שנה לצאתו. השיר מושר על ידי אם המשפחה ההרוסה. מדובר בהתמכרותה למשככי כאבים. בעוד שצליל הגיטרה החשמלית האיטי והטקסט בפתיחה מסמנים שיר העוסק במצב של הדרדרות נפשית במורד, השיר מתרומם בהמשך כדי לבטא האתגרים לאורך החיים, את המלחמה להישרדות ואיך שהיא הצליחה להתגבר על המהמורות. And I keep on smiling/ Keep on moving/ Can't stand still. אלאניס מפעילה את מיתרי הרגש לפני מיתרי הקול. העיבוד הרוקיסטי הופך את הסיפור לדרמה עוצמתית נפלאה. במיטבה.

This is a life of extremes/ Both sides are slippery and enticing/ These are my places off the rails

And this, my loose recollection of a falling/ I barely remember who I failed/ I was just trying to keep it together

This is my first wave of my white flag/ This is the sound of me hitting bottom/ This my surrender, if that's what you call it

In the anatomy of my crash

And I keep on smiling/ Keep on moving/ Can't stand still

Me, the notorious bottom dweller/ Me, the ceiling-less brave explorer/ Lured to the ends of overwhelm

This is my first wave of the white flag/ This is the sound of me hitting bottom/ This my surrender, if that's what I call it

In the anatomy of my crash

And I keep on smiling/ Keep on moving/ Can't stand still

Such pretty forks in the road/ On this continuum I've been bouncing/ Life flashing promise before my eyes

This is my first wave of the white flag/ This is the sound of me hitting bottom/ This my surrender, if I can bare it

In the anatomy of my crashAnd I keep on smiling/ Keep on moving/ Can't stand still

Alanis Morissette - Smiling

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: