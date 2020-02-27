שיר שני מתוך אלבומה השמיני של אלאניס מוריסט, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, הראשון מזה 8 שנים ואיזה שיר! השיר נכתב במקור למחזמר Jagged Little Pill, המבוסס על אלבום הבכורה של מוריסט, שהשנה מציינים 25 שנה לצאתו. השיר מושר על ידי אם המשפחה ההרוסה. מדובר בהתמכרותה למשככי כאבים. בעוד שצליל הגיטרה החשמלית האיטי והטקסט בפתיחה מסמנים שיר העוסק במצב של הדרדרות נפשית במורד, השיר מתרומם בהמשך כדי לבטא האתגרים לאורך החיים, את המלחמה להישרדות ואיך שהיא הצליחה להתגבר על המהמורות. And I keep on smiling/ Keep on moving/ Can't stand still. אלאניס מפעילה את מיתרי הרגש לפני מיתרי הקול. העיבוד הרוקיסטי הופך את הסיפור לדרמה עוצמתית נפלאה. במיטבה.
This is a life of extremes/ Both sides are slippery and enticing/ These are my places off the rails
And this, my loose recollection of a falling/ I barely remember who I failed/ I was just trying to keep it together
This is my first wave of my white flag/ This is the sound of me hitting bottom/ This my surrender, if that's what you call it
In the anatomy of my crash
And I keep on smiling/ Keep on moving/ Can't stand still
Me, the notorious bottom dweller/ Me, the ceiling-less brave explorer/ Lured to the ends of overwhelm
This is my first wave of the white flag/ This is the sound of me hitting bottom/ This my surrender, if that's what I call it
In the anatomy of my crash
And I keep on smiling/ Keep on moving/ Can't stand still
Such pretty forks in the road/ On this continuum I've been bouncing/ Life flashing promise before my eyes
This is my first wave of the white flag/ This is the sound of me hitting bottom/ This my surrender, if I can bare it
In the anatomy of my crashAnd I keep on smiling/ Keep on moving/ Can't stand still
