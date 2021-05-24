מי הם הזוכים הגדולים בטקס פרסי המוזיקה של בילבורד מגזין המוסיקה הבולט ביותר בתעשית המוסיקה? פרס המוזיקה של בילבורד הוא עיטור המוענק על ידי המגזין החל משנת 1989. הטקס הושהה ב – 2007. וחזר בשנת 2011, ומאז נערך מדי שנה בחודש מאי. בין הזוכים הבולטים השנה מי שקופח בצורה קיצונית בגראמי, – דוויקנד – 8 פרסים, להקת BTS, טיילור סוויפט, דרייק.
The Weeknd הזוכה הגדול בפרסי מגזין המוסיקה בילבורד
Top Artist: The Weeknd
Top New Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS
Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett
Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top R&B Album: The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd
"Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR
"Top Selling Song: BTS, “Dynamite
"Top Radio Song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights
The Weeknd מחרים את פרסי הגראמי