מי הם הזוכים הגדולים בטקס פרסי המוזיקה של בילבורד מגזין המוסיקה הבולט ביותר בתעשית המוסיקה? פרס המוזיקה של בילבורד הוא עיטור המוענק על ידי המגזין החל משנת 1989. הטקס הושהה ב – 2007. וחזר בשנת 2011, ומאז נערך מדי שנה בחודש מאי. בין הזוכים הבולטים השנה מי שקופח בצורה קיצונית בגראמי, – דוויקנד – 8 פרסים, להקת BTS, טיילור סוויפט, דרייק.

The Weeknd הזוכה הגדול בפרסי מגזין המוסיקה בילבורד





Top Artist: The Weeknd

Top New Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett

Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top R&B Album: The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd

"Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR

"Top Selling Song: BTS, “Dynamite

"Top Radio Song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights

