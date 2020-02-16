"למות בעד" הוא בלדת פסנתר מיד טמפו, פופ-סול, שסם סמית' מוציא לאחר שירי דאנס אחדים בשמונה-עשר החודשים הקודמים. סמית' מתאר מצב של מי שחש בודד מאוד בשעה שכולם בסביבה נראים מאושרים."אני רוצה למות בעד" – מעיד על הצורך הנואש באהבה. סמית' מביע תשוקה לאהבה עוצמתית חסרת אנוכיות, סובל מכך שלא מצא אותה.

סמית' הוא מסוג הזמרים-יוצרים שלא ירשה לעצמו שיר שאינו מותאם לקול הנשמה שלו. הוא כתב את השיר עם שותפו ליצירה ג'ימי נאפס ועם סטארגייט "בתקופה של גילוי עצמי ושברון לב". בשיר שזורים דיבורים, שהם חלק מתחושת הבדידות והאווירה המנכרת שסמית' ושותפיו לשיר ניסו והצליחו ליצור ולשדר. גם הטון הגבוה מקרב אל ההרגשה שהדובר חש ברגעי ההתבוננות בשעה שזוגות אוחזים ידיים בעוד עולמו מתרסק.

I look for you/ Every day/ Every night

I close my eyes/ From the fear/ From the light

As I wander down the avenue so confused/ Guess I'll try and force a smile

Pink lemonade sipping on a Sunday/ Couples holding hands on a runway

They're all posing in a picture frame whilst my world's crashing down

Solo shadow on a sidewalk/ Just want somebody to die for

Sunshine living on a perfect day whilst my world's crashing down

I just want somebody to die for

I long for you/ Just a touch/ Of your hand/ You don't leave my mind

Lonely days I'm feeling/ Like a fool for dreaming

