Twisted Mind Walked Through Hell

פתאום צץ הרכב רוק מקומי אולד סקול. חברי Twisted Mind כנראה מניחים שיש לזה עוד ביקוש. לנגן חזק בגיטרות מטאליות, לשיר במלוא עוצמת מיתרי הגרון. לעשות רוק על כל מרכיביו הקלישאתיים. המיומנות לעיתים קובעת יותר מאשר חידוש והמצאה. אז כן Twisted Mind לא המציאו שום גלגל, הגם שאתה שומע קישוטים מזרחיים במוסיקה שלה.

הטקסט על הגברת בעלת לב אבן נשמע שרבוט מכוון מטרה בשפה רוקנרולית קשיחה המייצרת איזהו נרטיב על גבר, שלמרות ליבה המאובן והגיהנום שהיא מעבירה אותו, רוצה להיות איתה בדרכה החדשה – Wants to be on her new way, לקבל אותה Beauty and the beast, יפה ורעה. על זה ייאמר זבש"ו.

לא לקחת ללב ולריאות. יש משהו סינתטי ומאולץ בסוג הטקסטים האלה. לא בטוח שהוא (הטקסט) יכנס לתוכנית הלימודים בבתי הספר לרוק. מצד שני: יש מה ללמוד מהביצוע על הרכב שנשמע יחידת קצב טורבו לכידה ומהוקצעת שעושה רוק מכסח שמח עם נגיעות ים תיכוניות.

הלהקה: יניר שמיאל – שירה, להב ציטיאט – גיטרה, עוד, קולות, דן סלימן – גיטרה, בוזוקי, קולות, אסף תירוש – גיטרה בס, דוד דרש – תופים

No doubt she has a heart of stone/ No doubt she used me all along

With a pretty savage mind/ She walked the street with all man kind.

No doubt.

Hell, she walked me through hell/ And smoked my pain

She, she burnt the life she never found/ She fell underground

No doubt

No doubt she rolled me like a stone/ No doubt she played me all along

But she had a plan/ To find and marry a wealthy man

No doubt.

Hell, she walked me through hell/ And smoked my pain

She, she burnt the life she never found/ She fell underground

No doubt

Hell, she walked me through hell/ And smoked my pain

She, she burnt the life she never found/ She fell underground

No doubt

!Yeah/ Survive the day, survive the death

Yeah!/ Wants to be on her new way

Beauty and the beast/ Might be safe but not alone

She finds her way out

No doubt!