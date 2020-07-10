ליאון ראסל כתב את השיר, אבל חלק מהמילים שונה ע"י ריצ'ארד קרפנטר, אחיה של קארן, שחשב כי הטקסט של ראסל אינו מתאים לדימוי הנקי-שמרני של הלהקה. הקרפנטרס שרו: "And I can hardly wait to be with you again", בעוד הטקסט של ראסל היה: "And I can hardly wait to SLEEP with you again". כך או כך, ראסל התייחס בשיר לגרופי – מזדנבת, מעריצה נלהבת של להקת רוק או כוכב.

לשיר, שזיכה את ריצ'ארד קרפנטר בגראמי בקטגוריית העיבוד הטוב ביותר, נוצרו הרבה קאברים, ביניהם של דלאני ובוני, בט מידלר אבל המיוחדת ביותר היא של סוניק יות' Sonic Youth, קאבר מ-1994, שנועד לאלבום ההוקרה לקרפנטרס, שנקרא If I Were A Carpenter.

Long ago, and, oh, so far away

I fell in love with you before the second show

Your guitar, it sounds so sweet and clear

But you're not really here, it's just the radio

Don't you remember, you told me you loved me baby?

You said you'd be coming back this way again baby

Baby, baby, baby, baby, oh baby

I love you, I really do

Loneliness is such a sad affair

And I can hardly wait to be with you again

What to say to make you come again?

Come back to me again and play your sad guitar

Don't you remember, you told me you loved me baby?

You said you'd be coming back this way again baby

Baby, baby, baby, baby, oh baby

I love you, I really do

Don't you remember, you told me you loved me baby?

You said you'd be coming back this way again baby

Baby, baby, baby, baby, oh baby

I love you, I really do

1971

מקום 2 – ארה"ב

מקום 18 – בריטניה