הקלאש והסקס פיסטלס הובילו את מהפכת הפאנק של סוף השבעים. הפיסטולס היו ניהליסטים עד אנרכיסטים. הקלאש הייתה להקת מחאה פוליטית במובן הפוזיטיבי של המילה, גם מיוחדת יותר מוסיקלית. היא הרחיבה את פורמט הרוק עם רגאיי, דאב, סקה, רוקאבילי, ניו-אורלינס.. ג’ו סטראמר ומייק ג’ונס מבטאים ב"לונדון קוראת" מחאה בשם פשוטי העם נגד הממסד הבריטי וקושרים אותם למסורת הרוקנ’רול.

London Calling הוא שיר אפוקליפטי, עוסק בדרכים שונות בסוף העולם, נוגע בתקופת הקרח, רעב, מלחמה. השיר הגדיר את קווי המתאר של הקלאש כלהקת מחאה נגד הממסד, ומחאה הייתה אחת מאבני היסוד של הפאנק. ג'ו סטראמר, חבר הלהקה (שנפטר ב-2002), אמר בראיון ל"מלודי מייקר" -1988: "אני קורא עשר ידיעות בכל יום על מגיפות בעולם". סטראמר היה מכור לחדשות, והתמונות שהוא מצייר בשיר מגיעות מקריאת חדשות אובססיווית. שם השיר לקוח מפתיח שידור של הבי.בי.סי בימי מלחמת העולם השנייה – "This is London calling…".

מגזין הרולינג סטון הגדיר את האלבום London Calling כאלבום הטוב ביותר של השמונים. קוראים כתבו לעיתון, כי השיר הוצא בבריטניה בדצמבר 1979, אלא שבארה"ב הוא יצא כעבור כחודש בינואר 1980.

London calling to the faraway towns / Now war is declared and battle come down

London calling to the underworld / Come out of the cupboard, you boys and girls

London calling, now don't look to us / Phony Beatlemania has bitten the dust

London calling, see we ain't got no swing / 'Cept for the ring of that truncheon thing

The ice age is coming, the sun is zooming in / Meltdown expected, the wheat is growin' thin

Engines stop running, but I have no fear / 'Cause London is drowning, and I, I live by the river

London calling to the imitation zone / Forget it, brother, you can go it alone

London calling to the zombies of death / Quit holding out and draw another breath

London calling and I don't want to shout / But when we were talking I saw you nodding out

London calling, see we ain't got no high / Except for that one with the yellowy eye

The ice age is coming, the sun is zooming in / Engines stop running, the wheat is growin' thin

A nuclear era, but I have no fear / 'Cause London is drowning, and I, I live by the river

The ice age is coming, the sun is zooming in / Engines stop running, the wheat is growin' thin

A nuclear era, but I have no fear / London is drowning, and I, I live by the river

Now get this/ London calling, yes, I was there, too

An' you know what they said? Well, some of it was true! / London calling at the top of the dial

And after all this, won't you give me a smile?