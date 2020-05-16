להיט הסולו הראשון של ביונסה ב-2003 היה גם הראשון שסימן את דרכה מרחבות הדאנס לפנתיאון הפופ. Crazy in Love פתח עידן חדש בפופ ברגע שנחת. השיר מ -2003 האפיל על קודמו Work It Out שיצא שנה קודם לכן בפסקול לסרט בסדרת אוסטין דיינג'ר פאוורס: Goldmember. לאחר שכישרונותיה נחשפו בגדול במסגרת Destiny's Child כזמרת המובילה של להקת ה – R&B.

מעטים סברו שיש לה היכולות ללכת סולו. המגמה לצאת הסולו שלה הגיעה בעקבות סדקים בלהקת Destiny's Child. זה היה הסינגל הראשון מאלבום הבכורה של ביונסה, Dangerously In Love. עבור מרבית המאזינים זו הייתה החשיפה הראשונה ליצירות הסולו שלה אחרי Destiny's Child. גם חברותיה ללהקה הלכו על פרויקטים עצמאים: מישל וויליאמס הייתה הראשונה שהוציאה אלבום סולו, ואחריה קלי רולנד. העיתונות האשימה את ביונסה בניצול הלהקה לצרכי הקריירה שלה באמצעות אביה שניהל את הלהקה ואמא שלה שהלבישה את חברותיה.

ג'יי זי עשה את הראפ בשיר. כיוון שהם היו כבר זוג, השת"פ היה נוח לשניהם. מפיק זוכה הגראמי, ריץ' האריסון, ניגן את בכל הכלים בשיר זה, כולל הסינקווסרים ותופי הקונגה. הוא אפילו דאג לכל הדגימות. כלי הנשיפה נדגמו מתוך שיר של הChi-lites משנת 1970, "Are You My Woman".

לקראת ביצוע הסרטון ב- MTV, ביונסה אמרה, "השיר מפאר ההתפתחות של האישה. זה מדבר על בחורה שמבינה שהיא מאוהבת, היא עושה דברים שהיא בדרך כלל לא הייתה עושה אבל לא אכפת לה. לא משנה שהיא פשוט מטורפת באהבתה. ריץ' הריסון כתב את השיר, ואז ביקשתי מג'יי זי להיות חלק מהשיר".

השיר זכה בפרס MTV אירופה לשנת 2003 לשיר הטוב ביותר. ביונסה עצמה ניהלה כוריאוגרפית רבים ממהלכי הריקוד של הסרטון. שמלת ורסצ'ה הכתומה והוורודה שהיא לובשת בסרטון הונצחה בעבודת השעווה של מאדאם טוסו. השיר זכה בגראמי לשיר R&B הטוב ביותר ושיתוף הפעולה הראפ / שירה הטוב ביותר לשנת 2004.

Coachella, you ready?/ Let's go, get on it/ Yes! So crazy right now!

Most incredibly, it's your girl, B/ History in the making/ Part two, it's so crazy right now

I look and stare so deep in your eyes/ I touch on you more and more every time

When you leave I'm begging you not to go/ Call your name two, three times in a row

Such a funny thing for me to try to explain/ How I'm feeling and my pride is the one to blame

I still don't understand/ Just how your love can do what no one else can

(Got me looking so crazy right now/ Your love's got me looking so crazy right now (Your love

Got me looking so crazy right now/ Your touch got me looking so crazy right now (Your touch)

Got me hoping you'll page me right now/ Your kiss got me hoping you'll save me right now

Looking so crazy, your love's got me looking/ Got me looking so, looking so, looking so-/ Drop it

Oh oh, oh oh, uh oh, oh no no/ Oh oh, oh oh, uh oh, oh no no/ Oh oh, oh oh, uh oh, oh no no

Oh oh, oh oh, uh oh, oh no no/ Oh oh, oh oh, uh oh, oh no no/ Oh oh, oh oh, uh oh, oh no no

Oh oh, oh oh, uh oh, oh no no

(When I talk to my friends so quietly (Who he think he is?

Look at what you did to me/ Tennis shoes, don't even need to buy a new dress

If you ain't there, ain't nobody else to impress/ It's the way that you know what I thought I knew

The beat that my heart skips when I'm with you/ I still don't understand

Just how your love can do what no one else can

(Got me looking so crazy right now) (Got me looking so crazy right now)

(Oh, crazy /Got me looking so crazy right now)/ Your love

(Crazy right now, so crazy right now)

(Oh! (Got me looking so crazy right now/ Hey! (Got me looking so crazy right now

(Hey! (Got me looking so crazy right now/ Coachella, y'all dance with me? Come on

Nigga, ask, nigga nigga ask/ About me, nigga ask/ Nigga nigga ask/ About me, nigga ask

Nigga nigga ask/ About me, nigga ask

Nigga nigga ask



Writer/s: Rich Harrison, Shawn Carter, Beyonce Knowles

Beyonce Crazy in Love

