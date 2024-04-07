אלביס פרסלי Jailhouse Rock

אלביס פרסלי שר על המסיבה, שסוהר ארגן בכלא עם להקת אסירים מייללים. כול יושבי האגף נקראים לרקוד רוק. Jailhouse Rock מיוחד באחת הפתיחות היותר מסעירות בתולדות הרוק – 6 שניות של שתי גיטרות ותופי סנר.

"רוק בבית הסוהר" נכלל בפסקול סרטו של אלביס שנקרא אף הוא Jailhouse Rock. אלביס גילם אסיר, שהפך כוכב אחרי שהשתחרר מהכלא. הסרט נחשב לאחד הטובים בין 31 הסרטים בהם השתתף. הסצנה המפורסמת בו כאשר אלביס מבצע את השיר בין כותלי הכלא. השיר נכתב ע"י צמד היוצרים הפורה ג'רי לייבר ומיק סטולר. שמו הראשון של הסרט היה Ghost of a Chance, אולם בעקבות הצלחת השיר הוא שונה ל – Jailhouse Rock. הסינגל יצא חודש אחד (בספטמבר 1957) לפני יציאת הסרט. הוא הגיע למקום הראשון בארה"ב ובבריטניה. אלביס של 1957 היה כוכב ענק. מצליח יותר מ – Jailhouse Rock, באותה שנה היה All Shook Up. השירים הבולטים באותה שנה העידו על הקונפליקט התרבותי של ארה"ב. מצד אחד All Shook Up ו – Jailhouse Rock של אלביס. מצד אחר – Love Letters In The Sand ו – April Love של פט בון, בלדות שהועדפו ע"י קהל גדול שראה בשירים של אלביס וגם בדמותו אלמנטים משחיתים של הנוער.

השיר ניצב בראש מצעד השירים המבוקשים ביותר בספוטיפיי בכל הזמנים.

The warden threw a party in the county jail

The prison band was there and they began to wail

The band was jumpin' and the joint began to swing

You should've heard them knocked-out jailbirds sing

Let's rock everybody, let's rock

Everybody in the whole cell block

Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Spider Murphy played the tenor saxophone

Little Joe was blowin' on the slide trombone

The drummer boy from Illinois went crash, boom, bang

The whole rhythm section was the Purple Gang

Let's rock everybody, let's rock

Everybody in the whole cell block

Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Number forty-seven said to number three

"You're the cutest jailbird I ever did see

I sure would be delighted with your company

Come on and do the Jailhouse Rock with me"

Let's rock everybody, let's rock

Everybody in the whole cell block

Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Sad sack was sittin' on a block of stone

Way over in the corner weepin' all alone

The warden said, "hey, buddy, don't you be no square

If you can't find a partner, use a wooden chair"

Let's rock everybody, let's rock

Everybody in the whole cell block

Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Shifty Henry said to Bugs, "For Heaven's sake

No one's lookin' now's our chance to make a break"

Bugsy turned to Shifty and he said, "Nix, Nix

I want to stick around a while and get my kicks"

Let's rock everybody, let's rock

Everybody in the whole cell block

Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

אלביס פרסלי Jailhouse Rock