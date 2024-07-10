Everybody Hurts הוא שיר עידוד ונחמה לאנשים בטראומה נפשית, מי שאף חושבים על מעשה אובדן (When you're sure you've had enough of this life) לומר להם – אינכם בודדים. יש לכם המון אחים לצרה ולמצוקה, נסו להתאושש, תתנחמו אצל חברים, ואפילו שאתם חשים בודדים – אינכם בודדים. השיר אכן נועד לסייע למי שחשבו על מעשה התאבדות, לדברי ביל ברי מי שהיה שותף לכתיבתו.

. השיר שיצא ב-1992 הגיע רק למקום ה-7 במצעד הבריטי. על השיר אמנם חתומים ארבעה – Berry/Buck/Mills/Stipe אבל רובו נכתב ע"י מתופף R.E.M, ביל ברי, אשר פרש מהלהקה ב-1997, זמן קצר לפני הקלטת האלבום Up. אחרי האלבום הזה – הלהקה כמעט התפרקה, אבל לבסוף המשיכה כטריו. ברי הפך חקלאי. הוא עצמו, אגב, לא תופף בשיר. צליל התופים בו שייך ל…מכונת תופים. את העיבוד למיתרים עשה איש לד זפלין, ג'ון פול ג'ונס. בפברואר 2010 – הוקלט השיר בקאבר ע"י קבוצה של זמרים במסגרת הקמפיין למען האיטי ולזכרם של קורבנות אסון רעידת האדמה. הוא נמכר ב-200,000 עותקים ביום הראשון להוצאתו.

אלבום: Automatic For The People (1992)

אר.אי.אם Everybody Hurts

When your day is long

And the night

The night is yours alone

When you're sure you've had enough

Of this life

Well, hang on

Don't let yourself go

'Cause everybody cries

And everybody hurts sometimes

Sometimes everything is wrong

Now it's time to sing along

When your day is night alone (hold on)

(Hold on) if you feel like letting go (hold on)

If you think you've had too much

Of this life

Well, hang on

'Cause everybody hurts

Take comfort in your friends

Everybody hurts

Don't throw your hand

Oh, no

Don't throw your hand

If you feel like you're alone

No, no, no, you're not alone

If you're on your own

In this life

The days and nights are long

When you think you've had too much

Of this life

To hang on

Well, everybody hurts sometimes

Everybody cries

And everybody hurts sometimes

And everybody hurts sometimes

So hold on, hold on

Hold on, hold on

Hold on, hold on

Hold on, hold on

Everybody hurts

No, no, no, no, no

You are not alone

