Everybody Hurts הוא שיר עידוד ונחמה לאנשים בטראומה נפשית, מי שאף חושבים על מעשה אובדן (When you're sure you've had enough of this life) לומר להם – אינכם בודדים. יש לכם המון אחים לצרה ולמצוקה, נסו להתאושש, תתנחמו אצל חברים, ואפילו שאתם חשים בודדים – אינכם בודדים. השיר אכן נועד לסייע למי שחשבו על מעשה התאבדות, לדברי ביל ברי מי שהיה שותף לכתיבתו.
. השיר שיצא ב-1992 הגיע רק למקום ה-7 במצעד הבריטי. על השיר אמנם חתומים ארבעה – Berry/Buck/Mills/Stipe אבל רובו נכתב ע"י מתופף R.E.M, ביל ברי, אשר פרש מהלהקה ב-1997, זמן קצר לפני הקלטת האלבום Up. אחרי האלבום הזה – הלהקה כמעט התפרקה, אבל לבסוף המשיכה כטריו. ברי הפך חקלאי. הוא עצמו, אגב, לא תופף בשיר. צליל התופים בו שייך ל…מכונת תופים. את העיבוד למיתרים עשה איש לד זפלין, ג'ון פול ג'ונס. בפברואר 2010 – הוקלט השיר בקאבר ע"י קבוצה של זמרים במסגרת הקמפיין למען האיטי ולזכרם של קורבנות אסון רעידת האדמה. הוא נמכר ב-200,000 עותקים ביום הראשון להוצאתו.
אלבום: Automatic For The People (1992)
אר.אי.אם Everybody Hurts
When your day is long
And the night
The night is yours alone
When you're sure you've had enough
Of this life
Well, hang on
Don't let yourself go
'Cause everybody cries
And everybody hurts sometimes
Sometimes everything is wrong
Now it's time to sing along
When your day is night alone (hold on)
(Hold on) if you feel like letting go (hold on)
If you think you've had too much
Of this life
Well, hang on
'Cause everybody hurts
Take comfort in your friends
Everybody hurts
Don't throw your hand
Oh, no
Don't throw your hand
If you feel like you're alone
No, no, no, you're not alone
If you're on your own
In this life
The days and nights are long
When you think you've had too much
Of this life
To hang on
Well, everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody cries
And everybody hurts sometimes
And everybody hurts sometimes
So hold on, hold on
Hold on, hold on
Hold on, hold on
Hold on, hold on
Everybody hurts
No, no, no, no, no
You are not alone