ליל גשם בג'ורג'יה מרגיש כמו גשם בכל העולם, שר ברוק בנטון בקול בס פריך אפוף עצבות קשה. השיר המלנכולי נשמע המנון תהילה לבדידות ולגורל. הוא נכתב ע"י טוני ג'ו וייט, מלואיזיאנה, על מי שנמצא אי-שם בגשם בלי לדעת אנה יפנה ובלי אישה שתאהב אותו. וייט סיפר בראיון כי הכיר את הלילות הגשומים בג'ורג'יה, כשהתגורר שם במחוז מרייטה, בשעה ששימש נהג משאית על הכבישים הראשיים. בימים שירד גשם כבד, נשאר בבית וניגן גיטרה. השיר נולד באותם ימים גשומים בג'ורג'יה.

ברוק בנטון היה זמר סול חתום בחברת אטלנטיק. ג'רי וקסלר, מנהל החברה, מי שחווה הצלחה עצומה עם הזמרת ארתה פרנקלין, נתן לבנטון את השיר ושידך אותו למפיק אריף מרדין. השיר הגיע למקום הראשון במצעדי הריתם נ' בלוז ולמקום הראשון במצעד הבילבורד הכללי ב-1970. הוא היה להיטו הגדול האחרון של בנטון, שנפטר ב-1988 בגיל 56. רנדי קרופורד הקליטה ב-1981 גרסת כיסוי מצוינת לשיר. (האזינו מטה)

Hoverin' by my suitcase/ Tryin' to find a warm place to spend the night/ A heavy rain a fallin'/ Seems I hear your voice callin'/"It's all right"

A rainy night in Georgia/ A rainy night in Georgia/ I believe it's rainin' all over the world

Neon signs a flashin'/ Taxi cabs and busses passin' through the night/ The distant moanin' of a train/ Seems to play a sad refrain to the night

A rainy night in Georgia/ A rainy night in Georgia/ I believe it's rainin' all over the world

How many times I've wondered/ It still comes out the same/ No matter how you look at it, think of it/ You just got to do your own thing

I find me a place in a box car/ So I take out my guitar to pass some time/ Late at night when it's hard to rest/ I hold your picture to my chest/ And I'm all right

A rainy night in Georgia/ A rainy night in Georgia/ I believe it's rainin' all over the world

ברוק בנטון Rainy Night In Georgia