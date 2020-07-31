ליידע-גאגא-ברדלי-קופר 2 Shallow

Shallow

ליידי גאגא וברדלי קופר

הסרט "כוכב נולד"
4/5

ליידי גאגא וברדלי קופר עולים על תדר אמוציונאלי מקדם מכירות הסרט "כוכב נולד" בשיר על שני אנשים המדברים זה עם זה על הצורך לצלול לתוך הקצה העמוק ולהתרחק מהשטוח הרדוד. מארק רונסון שכתב את השיר יחד עם גאגא ואנטוני רוסמנדו, שיתף איתה פעולה ב – Joanne, אלבומה האחרון שיצא ב-2016. Shallow הוא בלדת דואט איטית שמעובדת לגיטרה אקוסטית ופסנתר. השיר שמתפתח לקראת שיא של גאגא בעלת קול חזק ורגשני במיוחד המאפיל על ברדלי. זה שיר קליט ודרמטי כאחד, מהסוג שקורץ לאוסקר בקטגוריית השיר המקורי בסרט. לפי הכרתי את האקדמיה, תנו לי לנחש שלא יהיו לו מתחרים רציניים. האם יש מצב שהשיר יהיה גם להיט בטופ 100? כאן אני יותר סקפטי, אם אני קורא נכון את הראש של רוכשי הסינגלים הצעירים. מבחינתה של גאגא: עוד הישג יצירתי-ביצועי מרשים, שמעיד על הורסטיליות שלה כשחקנית וכזמרת- יוצרת.

Tell me somethin' girl
Are you happy in this modern world?
Or do you need more
Is there somethin' else you're searchin' for?

I'm fallin'
In all the good times
I find myself longin' for change
And in the bad times I fear myself

Tell me something boy
Aren't you tired tryin' to fill that void?
Or do you need more
Ain't it hard keepin' it so hardcore?

I'm falling
In all the good times
I find myself longing for change
And in the bad times I fear myself

I'm off the deep end
Watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface
Where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now

n the sha-ha-sha-ha-low
In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-low
In the sha-ha-sha-ha-ha-low
We're far from the shallow now

I'm off the deep end
Watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface
Where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now

