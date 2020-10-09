האם היא ממשיכה את ה – Dreams של האלבום המצליח Rumors. בחדש היא מספרת על חלום שחלמה בחדר הלבשה בהמפטון (לונג איילנד), משהו בתחילת השישים, כאשר רוחם של ג'ון ובוב קנדי ושל מרטין לותר קינג נכנסה לחדרה. סטיבי ניקס הפכה את החלום לתפילה לאנשים להתאחד.

השיר מגיע לקראת סרט-הקונצרט שלה "סטיבי ניקס 24 קראט זהב" (Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold) שיוקרן ב -21 וב -25 באוקטובר בבתי קולנוע נבחרים, דרייב אינים ברחבי העולם. מלווה אותה בתופים – דייב גרול.

את הסרט ביים ג'ו תומאס, כשהוא עושה שימוש בצילומים מהופעותיה של ניקס בשנת 2017 בפיטסבורג ובאינדיאנפוליס. אלבום הופעה חיה מאותו סיבוב הופעות יצא בסוף החודש.

סטיבי ניקס חוזרת להזכיר לנו מה גורם לה להיות כל כך נערצת. הזמרת של להקת הפופ האגדית והנצחית פליטווד מק, כבר בת 72 וממשיכה קריירה אינטנסיבית. ניקס היא מהסוג שלא ניתנות להגדרה או שיוך לז'אנק (זמרת רוק או קאנטרי) היא ייחודית מאוד כזמרת יוצרת בעל הגשה מסתורית עמוקה.

לאחרונה עדכנה ניקס כיצד היא מסתדרת בתוך מגיפת הקורונה: היא חזרה לכתוב שירים בהשראת האלבום החדש של … הארי סטיילס.

סטיבי ניקס – Show Them The Way במאי: ג'ו תומאס