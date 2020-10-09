האם היא ממשיכה את ה – Dreams של האלבום המצליח Rumors. בחדש היא מספרת על חלום שחלמה בחדר הלבשה בהמפטון (לונג איילנד), משהו בתחילת השישים, כאשר רוחם של ג'ון ובוב קנדי ושל מרטין לותר קינג נכנסה לחדרה. סטיבי ניקס הפכה את החלום לתפילה לאנשים להתאחד.
השיר מגיע לקראת סרט-הקונצרט שלה "סטיבי ניקס 24 קראט זהב" (Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold) שיוקרן ב -21 וב -25 באוקטובר בבתי קולנוע נבחרים, דרייב אינים ברחבי העולם. מלווה אותה בתופים – דייב גרול.
את הסרט ביים ג'ו תומאס, כשהוא עושה שימוש בצילומים מהופעותיה של ניקס בשנת 2017 בפיטסבורג ובאינדיאנפוליס. אלבום הופעה חיה מאותו סיבוב הופעות יצא בסוף החודש.
סטיבי ניקס חוזרת להזכיר לנו מה גורם לה להיות כל כך נערצת. הזמרת של להקת הפופ האגדית והנצחית פליטווד מק, כבר בת 72 וממשיכה קריירה אינטנסיבית. ניקס היא מהסוג שלא ניתנות להגדרה או שיוך לז'אנק (זמרת רוק או קאנטרי) היא ייחודית מאוד כזמרת יוצרת בעל הגשה מסתורית עמוקה.
לאחרונה עדכנה ניקס כיצד היא מסתדרת בתוך מגיפת הקורונה: היא חזרה לכתוב שירים בהשראת האלבום החדש של … הארי סטיילס.
סטיבי ניקס – Show Them The Way במאי: ג'ו תומאס
Please God, show ’em the way/ Please God, on this day
Spirits all given the strength/ Peace can come if you really want itI had a fragile dream in a gray house in the Hamptons
I'd been there before, singing songs and doing benefits
Was in a room alone putting on my makeup
Like so many things that come to me, the dress came across the Persian carpet
As I fell into the dress, a thought came to me
Into my heart, I have a dream/ And a door opened/ I turned to face the music
I was ready for the Kennedys/ I don't know if it was 1960 or 1963
Everything was timeless, even me/ I wasn't old, I wasn't young, I was just part of their dream
A shadow walked with me down the hall, it was Martin Luther King/ All in shadow, all before me, overwhelmed by
Destiny, someone said, "Sing us a song/ There's a piano" and handed me a drink
The room was full of hope, a song would set them freeAnd I said/ Please God, show ’em the way/ Please God, on this day
Spirits all given the strength/ Peace can come if you really want itI sat at the piano, stared out of the shadows/ I sang the words, "I have a dream"
He wasn't my old friend John, I didn't know him then/ But he smiled at me, and I sang these words
Whatever it takes/ Whatever it takes to be free/ No, I didn't know these men/ But they knew me
It was all symbolic, nothing was as it seemed
They all left us in a single shot but they didn't take the dream
They were there in that house, discussing the future/ And drinking champagne, I was just a piano player
The voice, part of their dream/ I was thirty five and maybe I was fifteen
It was just another night in the presence of Martin Luther King
I was just a dreamer, I was ready for the KennedysAnd I said
Please God, show ’em the way/ Please God, on this day/ Light the fire, start it over
Tell the world about the dream/ Start it up and make it realPlease God/ Show him the way/ Please God/ Show her the way/ Please God
Show them the way/ Please GodBack in the room where it all began/ My heart began to heal, I believe it
I remember the beauty of the Hamptons/ Shadows playing in the sun
A voice said, "The dream is not over, no/ The dream has just begun"
I spun around to see another shadow/ Slipping through the door
And my eyes opened wide, "What is this all for?"/ And the shadow said, "Don't forget it, don't forget
What we were fighting for, don't forget it"And I said/ Please God, show ’em the way/ (It's just another night)
Please God, on this day/ (Martin Luther King)/ Spirits all given the strength/ (Sing us a song)
Peace can come if you fight for it/ (Don't forget it)/ Think we're just in time to say/ (Ooh, and said, oh said)
Please God, show ’em the way/ (All in shadow)/ Please God, on this day/ (All before me)
Spirits all given the strength/ Peace can come if you fight for it/ Think we're just in time to say this
Set them free/ Room was full of hopePlease God, show ’em the way/ (I believe it)/ Please God, on this day/ (Don't forget it)
Spirits all given the strength/ (Don't forget what We were fighting for)
Think we're just in time to say/ Peace can come if you fight for it
Peace can come if you try harder/ Peace can come, ooh, if you really want itThe dream/ Don't forget it, please God/ Show them the way