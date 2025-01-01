סמוקי Living Next Door To Alice

הזמר-דובר שבור לב כי אליס, שכנתו מזה 24 שנה, עוזבת. הוא מעולם לא הביע את רגשותיו כלפיה, אך ברור שהוא יותר מאשר חשב עליה כל השנים האלו. במשפט האחרון שכנתו השנייה, סאלי, אומרת שהיא מחכה לו 24 שנה, והיא עדיין כאן, אבל הוא מתעלם ממנה וממשיך לחלום על אליס. בהופעה האחרונה של להקת סמוקי בישראל יכולת לשמוע בפזמון את הקהל צועק Who the Fuck is Alice?! , המשפט שסומפל לשיר ע”י ההרכב ההולנדי Gompie כפרודיה על ההצלחה של הלהקה הבריטית, החזיר למעשה את סמוקי לכותרות.

השיר נכתב על ידי הצמד מייק צ'פמן וניקי צ'ין, האנשים שכתבו להיטים לסוזי קווטרו, גארי גליטר, להקת Sweet. השיר וקלט בתחילה על ידי New World בשנת 1972. בנובמבר 1976 הוא הציגה סמוקי את הגרסה שלה בהפקת צ'פמן וצ'ין, שהפכה להיט מסיבי, והגיעה למקום הראשון בלא פחות משבע מדינות. באופן מוזר מישהו חשב שהשיר מתאים לפרודיה, ובשנת 1995, הפרויקט ההולנדי Gompie הוסיף לשיר פזמון את המשפט: "Alice, Alice, who the f–k is Alice?" גרסה זו הגיעה למקום הראשון בהולנד, וכאמור הקהל ממשיך לשיר אותה בהופעות של סמוקי עד היום.

גרסת סמוקי

גרסת Gompie



Sally called, when she got the word

She said "I suppose you've heard about Alice"

Well, I rushed to the window, and I looked outside

And I could hardly believe my eyes

This big limousine pulled slowly into Alice's drive

Oh, I don't know why she's leaving, or where she's gonna go

I guess she's got her reasons but I just don't want to know

'Cause for twenty four years I've been living next door to Alice

Twenty four years, just waitin' for a chance

To tell her how I'm feeling, maybe get a second glance

Now I've gotta get used to not living next door to Alice

Grew up together, two kids in the park

Carved our initials deep in the bark me and Alice

Now she walks to the door, with her head held high

Just for a moment, I caught her eye

As the big limousine pulled slowly out of Alice's drive

Oh, I don't know why she's leaving, or where she's gonna go

I guess she's got her reasons but I just don't want to know

'Cause for twenty four years I've been living next door to Alice

Twenty four years, just waitin' for a chance

To tell her how I'm feeling, maybe get a second glance

Now I've gotta get used to not living next door to Alice

Sally called back, and asked how I felt

She said "I know how to help, you get over Alice"

She said "Now Alice is gone, but I'm still here

You know I've been waiting twenty four years"

And the big limousine disappeared

I don't know why she's leaving, or where she's gonna go

I guess she's got her reasons but I just don't want to know

'Cause for twenty four years I've been living next door to Alice

Twenty four years, just waitin' for a chance

To tell her how I'm feeling, maybe get a second glance

Now I'll never get used to not living next door to Alice

No, I'll never get used to not living next door to Alice

Writer/s: Michael Donald Chapman, Nicholas Barry Chinn