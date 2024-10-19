קייט בוש Wuthring Heights

מהשירים המסעירים של קייט בוש בראשית דרכה. שמו של השיר "אנקת גבהים" – כשם ספרה של אמילי ברונטה, ומספר את תמצית הסיפור של הרומן. בולטת בו השורה "Heathcliff, it's me—Cathy/ Come home. I'm so cold" שקיימת בסיפור וגם בשיר, המושר מנקודת מבטה של קתרין.

קייט בוש שרה את סיפור אהבתם של קתרין והיצ'קליף, המתמודדים עם בעיות של מעמדות ומשפחה. הקול הגבוה, התיאטרליות גם הביזריות שבהבעה – הם שעשו את השיר הזה לאחד המיוחדים בתולדות הפופ. את השיר כתבה כשהייתה בת 18 בהשפעת עשר הדקות האחרונות של סדרת המיני של "אנקת גבהים" של הבי.בי.סי. היא לקחה את הספר, וגילתה שיום הולדתה של ברונטה חל ממש ביום שהיא נולדה – 30 ביולי.

זו הייתה ההקלטה הראשונה של בוש עבור חברת תקליטים. הוא יצא כסינגל והגיע לקום הראשון בבריטניה במרץ 1978. לבוש, אז בת 19, זו הייתה דחיפה אדירה לקריירה נפלאה. מנהל חברת התקליטים שלה חשב להוציא את "James and the Cold Gun" כסינגל ראשון. בוש התעקשה על Wuthring Heights. היא צדקה, אבל השיר לא הצליח לפרוץ לשוק האמריקני. קייט צדקה גם כשבחרה את הסינגל השני שלה "The Man With The Child In His Eyes". היא היית הזמרת יוצרת הראשונה שהגיעה פעמיים לראש המצעד הבריטי. השיר נכלל באלבום The Kick Inside.

Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights גרסה 1

Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights גרסה 2

Out on the wiley, windy moors/ We'd roll and fall in green

You had a temper like my jealousy

Too hot, too greedy / How could you leave me

?When I needed to possess you I hated you. I loved you, too

Bad dreams in the night/ They told me I was going to lose the fight

Leave behind my wuthering, wuthering/ Wuthering Heights

Heathcliff, it's me–Cathy/ Come home. I'm so cold!/ Let me in-a-your window

Heathcliff, it's me–Cathy./ Come home. I'm so cold!/ Let me in-a-your window

Ooh, it gets dark! It gets lonely/ On the other side from you

I pine a lot. I find the lot/ Falls through without you

I'm coming back, love/ Cruel Heathcliff, my one dream/ My only master

Too long I roam in the night/ I'm coming back to his side, to put it right

I'm coming home to wuthering, wuthering/ Wuthering Heights

Heathcliff, it's me–Cathy/ Come home. I'm so cold!/Let me in-a-your window

Heathcliff, it's me–Cathy/ Come home. I'm so cold!/ Let me in-a-your window

Ooh! Let me have it. / Let me grab your soul away./ Ooh! Let me have it

Let me grab your soul away./ You know it's me–Cathy

Heathcliff, it's me–Cathy/ Come home. I'm so cold!/ Let me in-a-your window

Heathcliff, it's me–Cathy/ Come home. I'm so cold!/ Let me in-a-your window

Heathcliff, it's me–Cathy/ Come home. I'm so cold

