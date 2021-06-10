סוג של סאשן מנחם: בכל פעם שאני בוכה – מתחזקת. אמנדה אווה קוצי הידועה בשם הבמה אווה מקס, מזוהה עם "Sweet but Psycho", שהביא אותה למקום הראשון במצעד הסינגלים הבריטי, סבורה שאחרי כל מאבק שאתה עובר אתה מתחזק. כל דמעה שאתה מזיל אינה מבוזבזת אלא הופכת לנהר התקווה שלך, כך בלשונה על השיר. נו טוב, בשביל להיט סוחף אינך צריך טקסט ממורכב. תעביר מסר נדוש בקלילות, ולך עם זה עד הסוף. מילים פשוטות: יש מצב שתמצא כוח בבכי ותבין שמבחינה רגשית זה בריא לך.

השיר נפתח בסינת'ים מהדהדים, ובונה תאוצה לשיאי הגרוב. קול חזק, מטפס יפה. מנגינה מתפתלת במעברים יפהפיים, ואז ביטים שמופנים לרחבות. המיבר בין פופ לאנס אפקטיבי. השיר נהיה Stroger בלי לכפות אותו בכוח. לא פסגת הליריקה, לא מתוחכם מדי, אבל אחלה פופ. אווה מקס רושמת עוד מקדם מכירות לקריירה.

אווה מקס Every Time I Cry

I/ I had a dream that I was sinking slow motion/ (every superficial moment)

I/ get overwhelmed in all the messy emotions/ (before that i never noticed)

every time i cry i get a little bit stronger/ stronger

i know i know/ that angel used to be the devil on my shoulder/ shoulder/ oh not anymore

when the voices get loud/ i’m turning them down/ feel good in my body forever and ever

when the tears start to fall/ i’m catching them all/ and i know the future is better/ cause

every time i cry i get a little bit stronger/ stronger/ little bit stronger

every time i cry i get a little bit stronger/ stronger/ little bit stronger

I/ i used to spend the nights inside my head thinking/ (where the hell you think you’re going)

i used to count the days inside my bed drinking/ (up the fear but now i know that)

when the voices get loud/ i’m turning them down/ feel good in my body forever and ever

when the tears start to fall/ i’m catching them all/ and i know the future is better/ cause

every time i cry i get a little bit stronger/ stronger/ little bit stronger/ every time i cry i get a little bit stronger

stronger/ little bit stronger/ every time i cry i get a little bit stronger/ stronger/ little bit stronger

every time i cry i get a little bit stronger/ stronger/ little bit stronger

