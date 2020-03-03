האהבה פנים רבות לה. הגר פדאל מנסה לתחקר אותה, ובו בעת לחוות אותה בפניה אל מי שאיתה במעין מכתב אליו. מספרת לו מה היא חשה כשהיא נמצאת איתו, כשעיניהם נפגשות, כשהוא נוגע בכתפה, ועדיין לא בטוחה שהתחושות שהיא חשה כלפיו הם אמיתיים. הוא עדיין מסתורי, והיא מנסה לתהות על קנקנו, ועדין משהו חזק ומהפנט מקנן בתוכה – שאינו תלוי בתיחקור רציונלי של האיש מולה.
הלחן והטון התמימים משהו משדרים ברמת אמינות גבוהה את התחושה. המוסיקה אינה עומדת במבחן זמן, חוברת לאפיק פולק מהסוג של זמרות יוצרות מהמעלה הראשונה. הקו המלודי משרטט נפלא את התחושות, השירה המאופקת מצטיינת בעידון שובה לב. העיבוד וההפקה עוטפים את השיר באלמנטים שמעניקים לו את ה"צבע" המיוחד לטון המלנכולי של פדאל.
קליפ: הגר פדאל
I want to know you in the deepest way/ I don't mean sexually
I want to know where you came from/ and how you became who you are
you're a mystery to me/ you're a bit difficult
but I know one thing/ I'm in love with no one
when our eyes meet I feel stronger/ when we talk my heart explodes
when I'm with you the whole world stops/ and it's just us
once you touched my shoulder / once you searched me with your eyes
once you called me honey / once you kissed me goodbye
I don't know if they’re real/ all these feelings that I feel
but I know one thing/ I'm in love with no one
when our eyes meet I feel stronger/ when we talk my heart explodes
when I'm with you the whole world stops/ and it's just us
and I’ll lay next to you/ and I'll be with you
and I'll hold your hand/ if you let me/ and I’ll lay next to you
