ותודה לגשם. בלעדיו לא הייתה אהבה, אותה אהבה שצמחה תחת מטריה אחת. בלעדיו לא היה להיט שהגיע ב-1966 למקום החמישי באנגליה ובארה"ב. השיר הוא על זוג שנפגש ביום גשום אחד בתחנת אוטובוס. אהבה פורחת כשהם חולקים מטריהגראהם גולדמן (שהקים את cc10) מי שכתב את השיר סיפר, כי ההשראה הגיעה בזמן שנסע בקו 95 במנצ'סטר. "באותם רגעים שמעתי במוחי את הלחן. זו מתנה שאתה זוכה לה ברגע מסוים. גם לפול מקרטני זה קרה, כשלפתע הוא שמע את "יסטרדיי" במוחו"…

גראהם נאש, חבר להקת ההוליס סיפר כי זהו השיר הכי אהוב עליו מבין להיטי ההוליס, משום שהוא הוקלט בשעה ו-15 דקות בלבד.

ההוליס הוקמה כרביעייה בשנת 1961 על ידי גרהאם נאש ואלן קלארק בעיר מנצ'סטר ונודעה בפופ הקולי ההרמוני שלה.

בין להיטיה: Carrie-Anne, Dear Eloise, Gasoline Alley Breed, He Ain't Heavy,He's My Brother, The Air I Breath

Bus stop, wet day/ She's there, I say/ Please share my umbrella

Bus stops, bus goes/ She stays, love grows/ Under my umbrella

All that summer we enjoyed it/ Wind and rain and shine/ That umbrella we employed it/ By August she was mine

Every morning I would see her/ Waiting at the stop/ Sometimes she'd shop/ And she would show me what she'd bought

Other people stared/ As if we were both quite insane/ Someday my name and hers/ Are going to be the same

That's the way the whole thing started/ Silly but it's true/ Thinking of our sweet romance/ Beginning in a dew

Came the sun/ The ice was melting/ No more sheltering now/ Nice to think that that umbrella/ Led me to avow

ההוליס Bus Stop