ההוליס Bus Stop

ההוליס Bus Stop

השיר הוא על זוג שנפגש ביום גשום אחד בתחנת אוטובוס. אהבה פורחת כשהם חולקים מטריה.

שירי השישים
4/5

ותודה לגשם. בלעדיו לא הייתה אהבה, אותה אהבה שצמחה תחת מטריה אחת. בלעדיו לא היה להיט שהגיע ב-1966 למקום החמישי באנגליה ובארה"ב. השיר הוא על זוג שנפגש ביום גשום אחד בתחנת אוטובוס. אהבה פורחת כשהם חולקים מטריהגראהם גולדמן (שהקים את cc10) מי שכתב את השיר סיפר, כי ההשראה הגיעה בזמן שנסע בקו 95 במנצ'סטר. "באותם רגעים שמעתי במוחי את הלחן. זו מתנה שאתה זוכה לה ברגע מסוים. גם לפול מקרטני זה קרה, כשלפתע הוא שמע את "יסטרדיי" במוחו"…
גראהם נאש, חבר להקת ההוליס סיפר כי זהו השיר הכי אהוב עליו מבין להיטי ההוליס, משום שהוא הוקלט בשעה ו-15 דקות בלבד.
ההוליס הוקמה כרביעייה בשנת 1961 על ידי גרהאם נאש ואלן קלארק בעיר מנצ'סטר ונודעה בפופ הקולי ההרמוני שלה.
בין להיטיה: Carrie-Anne, Dear Eloise, Gasoline Alley Breed, He Ain't Heavy,He's My Brother, The Air I Breath

Bus stop, wet day/ She's there, I say/ Please share my umbrella
Bus stops, bus goes/ She stays, love grows/ Under my umbrella
All that summer we enjoyed it/ Wind and rain and shine/ That umbrella we employed it/ By August she was mine
Every morning I would see her/ Waiting at the stop/ Sometimes she'd shop/ And she would show me what she'd bought
Other people stared/ As if we were both quite insane/ Someday my name and hers/ Are going to be the same
That's the way the whole thing started/ Silly but it's true/ Thinking of our sweet romance/ Beginning in a dew
Came the sun/ The ice was melting/ No more sheltering now/ Nice to think that that umbrella/ Led me to avow

ההוליס Bus Stop

שיתוף ב facebook
share
Like

1 אהבו את זה

שיתוף ב facebook
share
Like

1 אהבו את זה

גלריית תמונות

שיתוף הפוסט

שיתוף ב facebook
שיתוף ב twitter
שיתוף ב linkedin
שיתוף ב email

כתיבת תגובה

האימייל לא יוצג באתר. שדות החובה מסומנים *

הכתבות המומלצות

המשך קריאה לפי סגנונות

כתבות נוספות
ביקורות נוספות
והפתעות נוספות
רק בניוזלטר שלנו

הצהרת נגישות

כל הזכויות באתר שמורות ליוסי חרסונסקי

website: Custom-Sites.com

רגע לפני יציאה - הכתבות המומלצות שלנו:

דילוג לתוכן