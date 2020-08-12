דיפ-פרפל- צילום מרגלית חרסונסקי 2016

Smoke on The Water

דיפ פרפל

שירי שנות השבעים
4.5/5

"עשן על המים" נכתב בעקבות שריפה בקזינו של מונטרה בשוויץ. "דיפ פרפל" הגיעה לשם להקליט את האלבום  Machine Head. ממש עם הגעתה, במהלך הופעה של פרנק זאפה במקום, הפעיל מישהו אקדח רקטות וגרם לשריפת ענק. הלהקה הועברה למלון אחר והקליטה את האלבום באולפן נייד שהיה שייך לרולינג סטונס. פרנק זאפה המוזכר בטקסט של השיר, איבד את כל הציוד שלו בשריפה.

ההברקה של "עשן על המים" שייכת לנגן הבס של הלהקה, רוג'ר גלובר. ההיסוס היחיד להשתמש בשם הזה, היה משום שהוא נשמע כשיר על סמים ולא על עשן של ממש על מי אגם ז'נבה. ריצ'י בלקמור, גיטריסט הלהקה, סיפר כי הושפע ממוזיקת רנסנס בכתיבת השיר כדי להשיג תחושה מבשרת רעות. הלהקה, אגב, לא חשבה שהשיר הולך להיות להיט, ובקושי ניגנה אותו בהופעות. הכל קרה אחרי שהוציאו את השיר כסינגל, כשנה אחרי שהאלבום יצא.

We all came out to Montreux/ On the Lake Geneva shoreline/ To make records with a mobile/ We didn't have much time/ Frank Zappa and the Mothers/ Were at the best place around/ But some stupid with a flare gun/ Burned the place to the ground/ Smoke on the water, fire in the sky

They burned down the gambling house/ It died with an awful sound/ Funky Claude was running in and out/ Pulling kids out the ground/ When it all was over/ We had to find another place/ But Swiss time was running out/ It seemed that we would lose the race/ Smoke on the water, fire in the sky

We ended up at the Grand Hotel/ It was empty cold and bare/ But with the Rolling truck Stones thing just outside/ Making our music there/ With a few red lights and a few old beds/ We make a place to sweat/ No matter what we get out of this/ I know we'll never forget/ Smoke on the water, fire in the sky

