אמינם מארח ריהאנה Love The Way You Lie

שיר על יחסים עלול לגלוש לעוד קשקוש משעמם, אלא שאמינם יודע לקחת גם את הנושא הנדוש – על הכאב והשקרים שבהתפוררות היחסים, לעשות מזה היפ הופ דואטי בעזרתה של ריהאנה, חיבור בין העדינות המלודית המעוגלת לראפ הקצבי החתוך והנוקשה.

השיר מתוך אלבומו Recovery מרמז על ניסיונה הטראגי של ריהאנה ביחסים – משחקי מילים על כשלון הרומנטיקה. השיר נפתח בצלילי פסנתר שמלווים את ריהאנה בפזמון החוזר בשיר. אחריו – אמינם נכנס לפעולה ומנסה לתאר את הכאב שביחסים שעלו על שרטון. הוא מסכם המטפורות: "זה כנראה מה שקורה כאשר סופה פוגשת בלבה רותחת" Maybe that's what happens when a tornado meets a volcano. דומה שגם אמינם עצמו שחווה בנעוריו יחסי הורים קשים – מביע כאן את התחושה האישית שלו כלפי הסיטואציה שיש בה סערות וגעשים. שיר מצוין שמתמצת מצב של כאב, אלימות, חוסר תוחלת במציאת פתרון.

אמינם על שיתוף הפעולה: "השיר שעשיתי עם ריהאנה הוא אחד מהרצועות האלה שהרגשתי שרק היא יכולה לעשות את זה"

ריהאנה סיפרה, שכאשר אמינם פנה אליה כדי להשתתף בשיר, היא הרגישה חיבור עוצמתי עם התוכן הלירי שלו. הזמרת, שבעיות האלימות במשפחה שלה עם החבר לשעבר כריס בראון עלו לכותרות ברחבי העולם, התייחסה להחלטתה לשתף פעולה עם אמינם. "זה משהו שחווינו שנינו בקצוות שונים של השולחן, "זה פשוט היה אותנטי. זה היה אמיתי. זה היה אמין בשבילנו לעשות תקליט כזה, אבל זה גם היה משהו שצריך לעשות ,והדרך שבה עשה את זה הייתה כל כך חכמה. השיר מתייחס למעגל האלימות במשפחה, וזה משהו שלהרבה אנשים אין הרבה תובנות לגביו, אז השיר הזה הוא שיר ממש ממש חזק והוא נוגע להרבה אנשים".

הקליפ של השיר צולם בלוס אנג'לס בבמויו של ג'וזף קאהן, שמלבד עבודתו בסרטונים קודמים של אמינם, ביים גם קליפים לליידי גאגא וגוון סטפני. ריהאנה מופיעה בקליפ, בו משתתפים השחקן דומיניק מונאהן ושחקנית הרובוטריקים מייגן פוקס השניים מגלמים זוג שמעורב במערכת יחסים פוגענית. "אני חושב שהשתדלנו ככל שיכולנו לא להאדיר את האלימות, לנסות ולהסביר שזו מערכת יחסים שהיא בשום פנים ואופן לא אידיאלית ומערכת יחסים שכנראה הייתה צריכה להסתיים הרבה יותר מוקדם ממה שהסתיימה", אמר מונאהן "הקונספט של 'השיר היה בעצם מבט על מערכת היחסים שקיים אמינם עם אשתו, קים, אז הרגשתי כאילו אני משחק קצת את אמינם, ומייגן פוקס שיחקה את קים .

אמינם מארח ריהאנה Love The Way You Lie

Eminem & Rihanna Perform “Love the Way You Lie / Not Afraid” at 2010 VMAs

Just gonna stand there and watch me burn

Well, that's alright, because I like the way it hurts

Just gonna stand there and hear me cry?

Well, that's alright, because I love the way you lie

I love the way you lie

I can't tell you what it really is

I can only tell you what it feels like

And right now, there's a steel knife in my windpipe

I can't breathe, but I still fight while I can fight

As long as the wrong feels right, it's like I'm in flight

High off of love, drunk from her hate

It's like I'm huffing paint and I love her, the more I suffer

I suffocate and right before I'm about to drown

She resuscitates me, she fucking hates me

And I love it, "Wait

Where you going?" "I'm leaving you"

"No you ain't, come back"

We're running right back, here we go again

It's so insane ’cause when it's going good, it's going great

I'm Superman, with the wind at his back, she's Lois Lane

But when it's bad, it's awful

I feel so ashamed, I snapped, "Who's that dude?"

I don't even know his name, I laid hands on her

I'll never stoop so low again, I guess I don't know my own strength

Just gonna stand there and watch me burn?

Well, that's alright, because I like the way it hurts

Just gonna stand there and hear me cry?

Well, that's alright, because I love the way you lie

I love the way you lie

I love the way you lie

You ever love somebody so much you can barely breathe when you're with ’em?

You meet, and neither one of you, even know what hit ’em

Got that warm fuzzy feeling, yeah, them chills, used to get ’em

Now you're getting fucking sick of looking at ’em?

You swore you've never hit ’em, never do nothing to hurt ’em

Now you're in each other's face

Spewing venom in your words when you spit ’em

You push, pull each other's hair, scratch, claw, bit ’em

Throw ’em down, pin ’em, so lost in the moments when you're in ’em

It's the rage that took over, it controls you both

So they say you're best to go your separate ways

Guess that they don't know ya ’cause today, that was yesterday

Yesterday is over, it's a different day

Sound like broken records playin' over

But you promised her, next time you'll show restraint

You don't get another chance, life is no Nintendo game

But you lied again

Now you get to watch her leave out the window

Guess that's why they call it window pane

Just gonna stand there and watch me burn?

Well, that's alright, because I like the way it hurts

Just gonna stand there and hear me cry?

Well, that's alright, because I love the way you lie

I love the way you lie

I love the way you lie

Now I know we said things, did things that we didn't mean

Then we fall back into the same patterns

Same routine, but your temper's just as bad as mine is

You're the same as me, when it comes to love, you're just as blinded

Baby, please come back, it wasn't you

Baby, it was me, maybe our relationship isn't as crazy as it seems

Maybe that's what happens when a tornado meets a volcano

All I know is I love you too much to walk away though

Come inside, pick up your bags off the sidewalk

Don't you hear sincerity in my voice when I talk?

Told you this is my fault, look me in the eyeball

Next time I'm pissed, I'll aim my fist at the drywall

Next time? There won't be no next time

I apologize, even though I know it's lies

I'm tired of the games, I just want her back, I know I'm a liar

If she ever tries to fucking leave again

I'm a tie her to the bed and set this house on fire

Just gonna stand there and watch me burn?

Well, that's alright, because I like the way it hurts

Just gonna stand there and hear me cry?

Well, that's alright, because I love the way you lie

I love the way you lie

I love the way you lieז

Writer/s: Alexander Junior Grant, Holly Brooks, Marshall Bruce Mathers