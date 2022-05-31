אסטרוד ז'ילברטו ג'ורג' מייקל דספינדו

התרגום המילולי של "דספינדו" מפורטוגזית הוא זיוף מוסיקלי Out of tune, אלא שכותביו התכוונו למעשה לשינוי סגנון -הבוסה שנולדה מהסמבה במקצבים איטיים יותר ע"י יוצרים כמו ג'ואאו ג'ילברט וקרלוס ג'ובים. בשנות ה -60 בריו דה ז'נרו, ברזיל, ניגנו השניים מנגינות סמבה ידועות, אך איטיות יותר. ב"זיוף מוסיקלי" התכוונו כותביו למעשה לשינוי סגנון, כלומר להולדתו של סגנון הבוסה.
השיר זכה לפופולריות בגרסה האנגלית של סטן גץ (סקסופון) וצ'רלי ביירד (גיטרה) ב -1962. גם אלה פיצג'רלד, פרנק סינטרה, קני ג'י ורבים אחרים כיסו אותו. השיר הוא קפסולת השתקפות של הז'אנר, קומבינציה בין ג'אז מלודי עם סמבה, למעשה מסמן את ראשית הכניסה הגדולה של הבוסה נובה לארצות הברית ובאירופה.
בנגן – גרסה לשיר של הזמרת האמריקאית קאלי אוצ'יס מתוך פסקול הסרט Minions: The Rise of Gru
Desafinado
Se você disser que eu desafino, amor
Saiba que isso em mim provoca imensa dor
Só privilegiados têm ouvido igual ao seu
Eu possuo apenas o que Deus me deu
Se você insisted em classificar
meu comportamento de antimusical
Eu mesmo mentindo Devo argumentar
Que isto é bossa nova Que isto é muito natural
O que você não sabe nem sequer pressente
é que os desafinados também têm um coração
Fotografei você na minha Rolleyflex
Revelou-se a sua enorme ingratidão
Só não poderá falar assim…
ז'ואאו ז'ילברטו וטום ז'ובים – דסאפינדו
באנגלית
Out of tune
If you tell me that I'm out of tune, love,
You should know that it causes me enormous pain.
Only privileged people have hearing like yours,
And I have only what God gave me.
If you insist in classifying
My performance as unmusical,
Even if I lied I should argue that
This is Bossa Nova, this is very natural.
What you don't know, nor even foresee,
Is that those who sing out of tune also have a heart.
I took a picture of you with my Rollei-Flex,
It exposed your huge ingratitude.
Only, you can’t talk this way about my love
It is the greatest that you can find, see?
You, with your music, forgot the essential…
That in the chest of those who sing out of tune
Deep inside the chest, quietly beats,
That in the chest of those who sing out of tune
A heart is beating as
סטן גץ וצ'ארלי ביירד – דסאפינדו