ארקטיק מאנקיז חולקים קליפ עוצמתי ל Sculptures Of Anything Goes

ארקטיק מאנקיז Arctic Monkeys הוציאו קליפ חדש ל-'Sculptures Of Anything Goes', שיר מאלבומם האחרון, 'The Car'. הסרטון, מתחיל עם אלכס טרנר ושות'. בחזרות מאחורי הקלעים לפני קונצרט ובצילומים של טרנר מצלם חומר פרסומי עבור 'המכונית'. לאחר מכן, הסרטון עובר לצילומים של השיר בביצוע חי.
'Sculptures Of Anything Goes' הוא הקליפ הרביעי ששוחרר מ'The Car' בעקבות 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball', 'Body Paint' ו-'I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am'.
Arctic Monkeys הוציאו את אלבומם השביעי 'The Car' באוקטובר 2022. התקליט זכה לביקורת של חמישה כוכבים במגזין הבריטי NME.
השיר הוא השתקפות של רעיון החופש והיכולת לעשות מה שרוצים בחיים. אלכס טרנר שר על אמונותיו שלו וכיצד עליו לנהל אותן, כמו גם התייחסויות ל"טלוויזיה איטלקית" ול"מרגלים בדימוס". הפזמון מעיד על כך שהוא מתקדם לעבר משהו חדש ובלתי מוגבל, תוך שימוש במטאפורה של פסלים כדי להציע את הרעיון של חופש אמנותי. הוא מדבר על מציאת נחמה ברגעים הקטנים ובמשימות היומיומיות של החיים, כמו "בקרי קפה בכפר". השיר במרמז שהחיים הם מסע ושכל דבר מתאפשר כשאתה רודף אחר התשוקה שלך.
ארקטיק מאנקיז – The Car האלבום
How am I supposed to manage my infallible beliefs
While I'm sockin' it to ya?
Performing in Spanish on Italian TV
Sometime in the future
Whilst wondering if your mother still ever thinks of me
Hallelujah
Blank canvasses lent against gallery walls
Flowing towards sculptures of Anything Goes
On the marble stairs
Is that vague sense of longing kinda trying to cause a scene?
Guess I'm talking to you now
Puncturing your bubble of relatability
With your horrible new sound
Baby, those mixed messages ain't what they used to be
When you said ’em out loud
Blank canvasses lent against gallery walls
Flowing towards sculptures of Anything Goes
On the marble stairs
Leading to almost wherever you want them to
The simulation cartridge for City Life '09
Is pretty tricky to come by
Village coffee mornings with not long since retired spies
Now that's my idea of a good time
Flash that angle grinder smile, gasp and roll your eyes
And help me to get untied from the chandelier
And twizzling ’round an umbrella