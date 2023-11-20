ארקטיק מאנקיז חולקים קליפ עוצמתי ל Sculptures Of Anything Goes

ארקטיק מאנקיז Arctic Monkeys הוציאו קליפ חדש ל-'Sculptures Of Anything Goes', שיר מאלבומם האחרון, 'The Car'. הסרטון, מתחיל עם אלכס טרנר ושות'. בחזרות מאחורי הקלעים לפני קונצרט ובצילומים של טרנר מצלם חומר פרסומי עבור 'המכונית'. לאחר מכן, הסרטון עובר לצילומים של השיר בביצוע חי.

'Sculptures Of Anything Goes' הוא הקליפ הרביעי ששוחרר מ'The Car' בעקבות 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball', 'Body Paint' ו-'I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am'.

Arctic Monkeys הוציאו את אלבומם השביעי 'The Car' באוקטובר 2022. התקליט זכה לביקורת של חמישה כוכבים במגזין הבריטי NME.

השיר הוא השתקפות של רעיון החופש והיכולת לעשות מה שרוצים בחיים. אלכס טרנר שר על אמונותיו שלו וכיצד עליו לנהל אותן, כמו גם התייחסויות ל"טלוויזיה איטלקית" ול"מרגלים בדימוס". הפזמון מעיד על כך שהוא מתקדם לעבר משהו חדש ובלתי מוגבל, תוך שימוש במטאפורה של פסלים כדי להציע את הרעיון של חופש אמנותי. הוא מדבר על מציאת נחמה ברגעים הקטנים ובמשימות היומיומיות של החיים, כמו "בקרי קפה בכפר". השיר במרמז שהחיים הם מסע ושכל דבר מתאפשר כשאתה רודף אחר התשוקה שלך.

ארקטיק מאנקיז – The Car האלבום

How am I supposed to manage my infallible beliefs

While I'm sockin' it to ya?

Performing in Spanish on Italian TV

Sometime in the future

Whilst wondering if your mother still ever thinks of me

Hallelujah

Blank canvasses lent against gallery walls

Flowing towards sculptures of Anything Goes

On the marble stairs

Is that vague sense of longing kinda trying to cause a scene?

Guess I'm talking to you now

Puncturing your bubble of relatability

With your horrible new sound

Baby, those mixed messages ain't what they used to be

When you said ’em out loud

Blank canvasses lent against gallery walls

Flowing towards sculptures of Anything Goes

On the marble stairs

Leading to almost wherever you want them to

The simulation cartridge for City Life '09

Is pretty tricky to come by

Village coffee mornings with not long since retired spies

Now that's my idea of a good time

Flash that angle grinder smile, gasp and roll your eyes

And help me to get untied from the chandelier

And twizzling ’round an umbrella