Fi

nished with my woman/ 'Cause she couldn't help me with my mind/ People think I'm insane/ Because I am frowning all the time

All day long, I think of things/ But nothing seems to satisfy/ Think I'll lose my mind/ If I don't find something to pacify

Can you help me/Occupy my brain?/ Oh, yeah!/ I need someone to show me/ The things in life that I can't find

I can't see the things that make true happiness/ I must be blind

Make a joke and I will sigh/ And you will laugh and I will cry/Happiness, I cannot feel/ And love, to me, is so unreal

And so, as you hear these words/ Telling you, now, of my state/ I tell you to enjoy life/ I wish I could, but it's too late