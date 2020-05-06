טרגדיית אהבת נעורים על רקע מלחמת שבטים אינדיאנים. "ראנינג בר" ו"ליטל וייט" משני שבטים יריבים התאהבו. הם טבעו למוות כאשר ניסו לחצות את הנהר בשחייה ולנגיע זה אל זו. השיר הוקלט ב-1959, אבל הגיע למקום הראשון בארה"ב ובבריטניה בינואר 1960.

ג'וני פרסטון, זמר רוק מטקסס קיבל אותו מהדי ג'יי הכי מפורסם באותם יצים באזור – ג'יי בי ריצ'ארדסון, שנספה בתאונת המטוס בה קיפח את חייו כוכב הרוק באדי הולי. ג'וני פרסטון יליד 1939 נפטר בשנת 2011.

On the banks of the river stood runnin' bear, young Indian brave

On the other side of the river stood his lovely Indian maid

Little white dove was-a her name, such a lovely sight to see

But their tribes fought with each other so their love could never be

[Chorus]

Runnin' bear loved little white dove with a love big as the sky

Runnin' bear loved little white dove with a love that couldn't die

He couldn't swim the raging river ’cause the river was too wide

He couldn't reach little white dove, waiting on the other side

In the moonlight he could see her blowing kisses 'cross the waves

Her little heart was beating faster, waiting there for her brave

[Chorus]

Runnin' bear dove in the water, little white dove did the same

And they swam out to each other through the swirling stream they came

As their hands touched and their lips met, the ragin' river pulled them down

Now they'll always be together in that happy hunting ground

