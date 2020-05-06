טרגדיית אהבת נעורים על רקע מלחמת שבטים אינדיאנים. "ראנינג בר" ו"ליטל וייט" משני שבטים יריבים התאהבו. הם טבעו למוות כאשר ניסו לחצות את הנהר בשחייה ולנגיע זה אל זו. השיר הוקלט ב-1959, אבל הגיע למקום הראשון בארה"ב ובבריטניה בינואר 1960.
ג'וני פרסטון, זמר רוק מטקסס קיבל אותו מהדי ג'יי הכי מפורסם באותם יצים באזור – ג'יי בי ריצ'ארדסון, שנספה בתאונת המטוס בה קיפח את חייו כוכב הרוק באדי הולי. ג'וני פרסטון יליד 1939 נפטר בשנת 2011.
On the banks of the river stood runnin' bear, young Indian brave
On the other side of the river stood his lovely Indian maid
Little white dove was-a her name, such a lovely sight to see
But their tribes fought with each other so their love could never be
[Chorus]
Runnin' bear loved little white dove with a love big as the sky
Runnin' bear loved little white dove with a love that couldn't die
He couldn't swim the raging river ’cause the river was too wide
He couldn't reach little white dove, waiting on the other side
In the moonlight he could see her blowing kisses 'cross the waves
Her little heart was beating faster, waiting there for her brave
[Chorus]
Runnin' bear dove in the water, little white dove did the same
And they swam out to each other through the swirling stream they came
As their hands touched and their lips met, the ragin' river pulled them down
Now they'll always be together in that happy hunting ground
