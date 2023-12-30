הבי ג'יז Stayin’ Alive

השיר התנגן בפתיחת הסרט Saturday Night Fever משנת 1977 בזמן שג'ון טרבולטה שוטט ברחובות העיר ניו יורק. זה היה אחד מחמישה שירים שהבי ג'יז כתבו במיוחד עבור Saturday Night Fever. בדומה לסרט, השיר הוא יותר מאשר תיאור ריקוד ובילוי. הוא עוסק במאבק ובשאיפה של אדם צעיר. המסר: המשך את דרכך בעולם גם אחרי שבעטו אותך. דמותו של ג'ון טרבולטה בסרט היא של בחור צעיר שעובד בעבודה חונקת, שחש נזנח על ידי הוריו. הריקוד הוא צורת הביטוי שלו, וסופי שבוע הם זמנו להרפות ולהשתחרר.
הסרט ייצג את עידן הדיסקו, ולמעשה זה היה השיר המזוהה ביותר עם עידן דיסקו של שנות השבעים. הבי ג'יז Bee Gees שרו בסגנון פלצט גבוה מאז Jive Talkin בשנת 1975, שאף הוא היה על פס-הקול. הם זכו להצלחה גדולה כחבורת הרמוניה קולית בסוף שנות ה -60 ותחילת שנות ה -70. בגלל המוסיקה Saturday Night Fever הם סומנו כ…זמרי דיסקו. בראיון למגזין Q ב -1989 הם דיברו על הסטיגמה הזו ומדוע היא היתה שגויה מאוד. "לא היינו דיסקו", אמר רובין גיב. "אנשים שייכו אותנו לדיסקו, כי מה ששמעת ברדיו באותם ימים היה צליל ה – synth drum machine, אבל מעולם בעבר לא היה צליל כזה בתקליטים שלנו".
רוברט סטיגווד, שהפיק את Saturday Night Fever,, הוא זה שביקש מה – בי ג'יז לכתוב מוסיקה לסרט. סטיגווד קיבל את הרעיון לסרט מתוך מאמר במגזין ניו יורק על סצנת המועדונים בברוקלין. הוא ביקש מהם שיר ששמו "מוצאי שבת", אך ה- בי ג'יז לא רצו לעשות שום קשר לשם הזה, מכיוון ששירים רבים אחרים, כולל שיר פופולרי מאוד של Bay City Rollers, נקראו בשם הזה. . סטיגווד התנגד לשם נקרא "Stayin' Alive", אבל הלהקה הודיע לו, שאם לא יאמץ את השם, הם פשוט ישתמשו בשיר באלבום שלהם.
זה היה השיר השני אחרי How Deep Is Your Love מתוך ארבעה שירי הסרט שהגיע למקום הראשון במצעד ה-100 של הבילבורד. "Stayin 'Alive" שוחרר יום אחד לפני הסרט, אך צופי קולנוע רבים כבר שמעו את השיר בטריילרים לסרט. זו הסיבה שהוא במהירות במצעד, הגיע למקום הראשון ב- 4 בפברואר 1978 ונשאר שם ארבעה שבועות.
Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk
I'm a woman's man, no time to talk
Music loud and women warm, I've been kicked around
Since I was born
And now it's alright, it's okay
And you may look the other way
We can try to understand
The New York Times' effect on man
Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother
You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive
Feel the city breakin' and everybody shakin'
And we're stayin' alive, stayin' alive
Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' alive
Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive
Well now, I get low and I get high
And if I can't get either, I really try
Got the wings of heaven on my shoes
I'm a dancin' man and I just can't lose
You know it's alright, it's okay
I'll live to see another day
We can try to understand
The New York Times' effect on man
Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother
You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive
Feel the city breakin' and everybody shakin'
And we're stayin' alive, stayin' alive
Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' alive
Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive
Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me
Somebody help me, yeah
Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me, yeah
I'm stayin' alive
Writer/s: Maurice Ernest Gibb, Robin Hugh Gibb, Barry Alan Gibb