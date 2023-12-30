הבי ג'יז Stayin’ Alive

השיר התנגן בפתיחת הסרט Saturday Night Fever משנת 1977 בזמן שג'ון טרבולטה שוטט ברחובות העיר ניו יורק. זה היה אחד מחמישה שירים שהבי ג'יז כתבו במיוחד עבור Saturday Night Fever. בדומה לסרט, השיר הוא יותר מאשר תיאור ריקוד ובילוי. הוא עוסק במאבק ובשאיפה של אדם צעיר. המסר: המשך את דרכך בעולם גם אחרי שבעטו אותך. דמותו של ג'ון טרבולטה בסרט היא של בחור צעיר שעובד בעבודה חונקת, שחש נזנח על ידי הוריו. הריקוד הוא צורת הביטוי שלו, וסופי שבוע הם זמנו להרפות ולהשתחרר.

הסרט ייצג את עידן הדיסקו, ולמעשה זה היה השיר המזוהה ביותר עם עידן דיסקו של שנות השבעים. הבי ג'יז Bee Gees שרו בסגנון פלצט גבוה מאז Jive Talkin בשנת 1975, שאף הוא היה על פס-הקול. הם זכו להצלחה גדולה כחבורת הרמוניה קולית בסוף שנות ה -60 ותחילת שנות ה -70. בגלל המוסיקה Saturday Night Fever הם סומנו כ…זמרי דיסקו. בראיון למגזין Q ב -1989 הם דיברו על הסטיגמה הזו ומדוע היא היתה שגויה מאוד. "לא היינו דיסקו", אמר רובין גיב. "אנשים שייכו אותנו לדיסקו, כי מה ששמעת ברדיו באותם ימים היה צליל ה – synth drum machine, אבל מעולם בעבר לא היה צליל כזה בתקליטים שלנו".

רוברט סטיגווד, שהפיק את Saturday Night Fever,, הוא זה שביקש מה – בי ג'יז לכתוב מוסיקה לסרט. סטיגווד קיבל את הרעיון לסרט מתוך מאמר במגזין ניו יורק על סצנת המועדונים בברוקלין. הוא ביקש מהם שיר ששמו "מוצאי שבת", אך ה- בי ג'יז לא רצו לעשות שום קשר לשם הזה, מכיוון ששירים רבים אחרים, כולל שיר פופולרי מאוד של Bay City Rollers, נקראו בשם הזה. . סטיגווד התנגד לשם נקרא "Stayin' Alive", אבל הלהקה הודיע לו, שאם לא יאמץ את השם, הם פשוט ישתמשו בשיר באלבום שלהם.

זה היה השיר השני אחרי How Deep Is Your Love מתוך ארבעה שירי הסרט שהגיע למקום הראשון במצעד ה-100 של הבילבורד. "Stayin 'Alive" שוחרר יום אחד לפני הסרט, אך צופי קולנוע רבים כבר שמעו את השיר בטריילרים לסרט. זו הסיבה שהוא במהירות במצעד, הגיע למקום הראשון ב- 4 בפברואר 1978 ונשאר שם ארבעה שבועות.

Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk

I'm a woman's man, no time to talk

Music loud and women warm, I've been kicked around

Since I was born

And now it's alright, it's okay

And you may look the other way

We can try to understand

The New York Times' effect on man

Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother

You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Feel the city breakin' and everybody shakin'

And we're stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive

Well now, I get low and I get high

And if I can't get either, I really try

Got the wings of heaven on my shoes

I'm a dancin' man and I just can't lose

You know it's alright, it's okay

I'll live to see another day

We can try to understand

The New York Times' effect on man

Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother

You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Feel the city breakin' and everybody shakin'

And we're stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive

Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me

Somebody help me, yeah

Life goin' nowhere, somebody help me, yeah

I'm stayin' alive

Writer/s: Maurice Ernest Gibb, Robin Hugh Gibb, Barry Alan Gibb