מאז 2019 השיר צבר כ-380 מיליון צפיות. בלדת הפסנתר הזו מוצאת את לואיס קפלדי מתאבל על מאהבת שנטשה אותו. הוא פונה לאקס שלו ומספר לה לה שהוא מתגעגע לתחושת האהבה. "עכשיו היום מדמם אל תוך הלילה, ואת לא כאן כדי לעבור איתי כל זה".

לקפלדי לקח שישה חודשים לכתוב את השיר. זה התחיל בסשן הקלטות שהוא עשה כאשר האקורדים שעבד עליהם שאבו השראה ממנגינה אחרת אותה הקליט בטלפון שלו. בהמשך הוא עזב את השיר מכיוון שהוא לא חשב שהוא חזק מספיק.

כמה חודשים אחר כך התיישב קפלדי ליד הפסנתר בסככת הגינה האחורית שלו, וניסה לפתח את רעיון השיר. מי שעזר לו לסיים היו מפיקי השיר, שאפשרו לו "לעשות סוג של זרם תודעה", ותוך כמה שעות הם השלימו את "מישהו שאהבת".

התוצאה: להיט ענק – שבעה שבועות בראש המצעד הבריטי. מקום 1 במצעד האמריקאי. שיר השנה של פרסי הבריט ל-2019. כשנשאל מדוע השיר כל כך הצליח, אמר קפלדי, שחלק מהסיבה עשויה להיות שמדובר בבלדת פסנתר פשוטה.

"מול הרבה מוסיקה מופקת מאוד, קיימים עדיין פסנתר ושירה בלבד. אני לא חושב שזה ההסבר היחיד לסיבת ההצלחה. אתה צריך להתמקד בעצמך ולהיות קצת בר מזל, וזה מה שקרה כאן".

לואיס קפלדי Someone You Loved

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me

This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy

I need somebody to heal/ Somebody to know/ Somebody to have/ Somebody to hold

It's easy to say/ But it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain

Now the day bleeds/ Into nightfall/ And you're not here/ To get me through it all

I let my guard down/ And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Now the day bleeds/ Into nightfall/ And you're not here

To get me through it all/ I let my guard down/ And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to

This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you

Now, I need somebody to know/ Somebody to heal/ Somebody to have

Just to know how it feels/ It's easy to say but it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape

Now the day bleeds/ Into nightfall/ And you're not here/ To get me through it all

I let my guard down/ And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes/ I fall into your arms

I'll be safe in your sound ’til I come back around

For now the day bleeds/ Into nightfall/ And you're not here

To get me through it all/ I let my guard down/ And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Now the day bleeds/ Into nightfall/ And you're not here

To get me through it all/ I let my guard down/ And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Someone you loved, someone you loved, someone you loved

Writer/s: Benjamin Kohn, Lewis Capaldi, Peter Kelleher, Samuel Roman, Tom Barnes

לואיס קפלדי Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent