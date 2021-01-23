זה היה הסינגל הראשון של סינדי לאופר כאמן סולו. היא הוציאה אלבום בשנת 1981 כחברה בלהקת Blue Angel, אך "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" שינה את הקריירה שלה. מקום שני בארה"ב ובבריטניה 1983. השיר בלט מאוד במוסיקה של שנות ה -80. הוא הפך המנון העצמה נשית, והשפיע על מגמות אופנה על רקי הסרטון שהראה את לאופר לובש בגדים בהירים ונראו כאילו ניקנו בחנות יד שניה . הוא שימש דוגמא לאמנים כמו מדונה: נשים עצמאיות לובשות בגדים זולים אך אופנתיים עם טעם לאביזרים ססגוניים.

הסרטון, שרץ נונסטופ ב- MTV, מציג את המתאבק קפטן לו אלבנו כאביה של לאופר, וגם את אמה של לאופר בחיים האמיתיים, שלמרות חוסר הניסיון שלה במשחק – שיחקה אותה. הקליפ זכה בפרס הראשון אי פעם לסרטון הנשי הטוב ביותר בטקס פרסי המוזיקה של MTV בשנת 1984. אלבנו כיכב גם בסרטון הבא שלה, "Time After Time."

רוב הנשים שנראו ב- MTV היו נראו לעתים רחוקות מהעולם האמיתי, אך לאופר דאגה שהסרטון שלה יאוכלס באנשים רגילים מהישוב. בספר "אני רוצה את ה- MTV שלי" היא הסבירה: "רציתי ש'בנות רק רוצות ליהנות' יהיה המנון לנשים ברחבי העולם – ואני מתכוונת לכל הנשים, ויעביר מסר – שאנחנו חזקות, פאוארפול יומן ביינגס. גאגתי לכך, שכשאישה תראה את הסרטון, היא תראה את עצמה מיוצגת, בין אם היא רזה או שמנה, זוהרת או לא, ובלי הבדל מוצא וצבע".

סינדי לאופר Girls Just Want To Have Fun

I come home in the morning light

?"My mother says, "When you gonna live your life right

Oh, mother dear, we're not the fortunate ones

And girls they want to have fun/ Oh girls just want to have fun

The phone rings in the middle of the night

?"My father yells, "What you gonna do with your life

Oh, daddy dear, you know you're still number one

But girls they want to have fun/ Oh girls just want to have

That's all they really want/ Some fun

When the working day is done

Oh girls, they want to have fun/ Oh girls just want to have fun

Some boys take a beautiful girl

And hide her away from the rest of the world

I want to be the one to walk in the sun

Oh girls they want to have fun/ Oh girls just want to have

That's all they really want Some fun/ When the working day is done

Oh girls, they want to have fun

(Oh girls just want to have fun(Girls they wanna

(Wanna have fun)/ (Girls wanna have)

(They just wanna, they just wanna/ (Girls, girls just wanna have fun

They just wanna, they just wanna have fun/ Girls, girls just wanna have fun

(They just wanna, they just wanna)/ They just wanna, they just wanna

(They just wanna, they just wanna/ (Girls, girls just wanna have fun

Girls, girls just wanna have fun

When the workin'/ When the workin' day is done

Oh when the workin' day is done/ Oh girls, girls just wanna have fun

They just wanna, they just wanna/ They just wanna, they just wanna

Oh girls, girls just wanna have fun

They just wanna, they just wanna/ When the workin'

(They just wanna, they just wanna)

(When the workin' day is done/ (Girls, girls just wanna have fun

When the working day is done/ Oh girl, girls just wanna have fun

(They just wanna, they just wanna)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Writer/s: Robert Hazard

True Colors: The Best Of Cyndi Lauper