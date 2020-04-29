הסינגל השני של להקת הבנות Four Non Blondes מתוך האלבום Bigger, Better, Faster, More. (הראשון נקרא "אדוני הנשיא היקר") הן החלו את דרכן בסן פרנציסקו בשנת 1989, והפכו אטרקציה בימים שחברות התקליטים חיפשו נשים רוקריות אותנטיות, והן הוצגו בחשיפה גלויה כלהקת רוק של לסביות. נגנית הבס שלהם כריסטה הילהאוס סיפרה כי הלהקה קיבלה חשיפה תקשורתית גדולה, וכל ההופעות שלהן היו סולדאאוט. זה היה עוד בתקופה שהומואים ולסביות לא היו עדיין עניין מגניב, אבל במוסיקה – אטרקציה.

לינדה פרי שרה בקולה העשיר בשירת בלוז -רוק מגשרת בין ישן לחדש על התסכולים שהיא חשה כשהיא מנסה להסתגל למקומה ביקום. פרי היא שכתבה את השיר הזה כמו שירים רבים אחרים של הלהקה. פרי הפיקה את אלבומה של פינק Missundaztood וכתבה יחד איתה רבים מהשירים בו, כולל הלהיט "Get The Party Started". היא גם כתבה את "Beautiful" עבור כריסטינה אגילרה, והפכה מבוקשת מאוד ככותבת שירים.

בשיר מופיע הביטוי what's going on, אבל לשמו של השיר בחרו ב – What's Up כדי למנוע בלבול עם השיר של מרווין גיי מ -1971 "What's Going On"

Twenty-five years and my life is still/ Trying to get up that great big hill of hope

For a destination/ And I realized quickly when I knew I should

That the world was made up of this brotherhood of man/ For whatever that means

And so I cry sometimes/ When I'm lying in bed/ Just to get it all out/ What's in my head

And I am feeling a little peculiar/ And so I wake in the morning/ And I step outside

And I take a deep breath and I get real high/ And I scream at the top of my lungs

What's going on?/ And I say, hey hey hey hey/ I said hey, what's going on?

Ooh, ooh ooh/ And I try, oh my god do I try/ I try all the time, in this institution

And I pray, oh my god do I pray/ I pray every single day

For a revolution/ And so I cry sometimes/ When I'm lying in bed

Just to get it all out/ What's in my head

And I am feeling a little peculiar/ And so I wake in the morning/ And I step outside

And I take a deep breath and I get real high/ And I scream at the top of my lungs

What's going on?/ And I say, hey hey hey hey/ I said hey, what's going on?

Twenty-five years and my life is still/ Trying to get up that great big hill of hope/ For a destination

