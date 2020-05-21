מארטין גאריקס עולה למסלול הצלה. הפחד הוא בראש. הנשמה מחפשת חילוץ. הזעקה משתחררת מהריאות. רוצה להרגיש חי. ימצא את דרכו למקום טוב יותר – higher ground. מרטין גאריקס משדר בסטרימינג באיכות אולפן שיר חדש. עילוי הדאנס מאז 2012, כבר בן ה -24, תעשיית מוסיקה מהלכת, מרגיש צורך לקדם את הקיץ למרות שהתזמון הוא פחות מאידיאלי על רקע הקורונה. הוא יסביר את השיר כמתנת יום הולדת לעצמו בשיתוף הזמר ג'ון מרטין, שיר שני לשניים אחרי “Now That I’ve Found You” של 2016.

“Higher Ground” הוא שיר דאנס טיפוסי, מכוון למסלול המרכזי, מציג מחדש מיומנות של יוצר מבוקש ביותר גם בעידן הבידוד. הקריירה של ג'ון מרטין מדברת בעד עצמה והשת"פ הזה עולה במלוא מיינסטרימיותו על דרך המלך. שיתוף פעולה צפוי בהאוז דאנס הלא מתוחכם, אבל מכניס מחדש לשגרת הרחובות, עושה את העבודה לקראת פתיחת המועדונים.

All this time, all this time keeps fading/ Feeling trapped inside/ So afraid of the darkness talking/ In my mind

It's been a long time coming/ But it wasn't for nothing/ Soul searching for something, for something

I'm down on my knees in the dust/ I scream from the top of my lungs/ I find my way back to a higher ground

Yeah, I just want to feel alive/ Deep in my bones/ I know I'm not there but I'm close

I'll find my way back to a higher ground/ Yeah, I just want to feel alive with you

Yeah, I just want to feel alive with you/ Yeah, I just want to feel alive

Try to speak but my voice keeps breaking/ Need to say what's wrong/ So many smiles you have seen me faking/ On and on

It's been a long time coming/ But it wasn't for nothing/ Soul searching for something, for something

I'm down on my knees in the dust/ I scream from the top of my lungs/ I find my way back to a higher ground

Yeah, I just want to feel alive/ Deep in my bones/ I know I'm not there but I'm close

I'll find my way back to a higher ground/ Yeah/ I just want to feel alive with you/ Yeah, I just want to feel alive with you

Yeah, I just want to feel alive/ With you, you, yeah/I just want to feel alive/ With you, you, yeah

I just want to feel alive with you

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: