יונתן אלטר

Jonathan Alter The EOK Project Numb

יונתן אלטר וה - The EOK Project

שיר של לינקין פארק
יש סיכון בקאבר ללינקין פארק, ועוד לאחד השירים הכי מבוקשים שלהם (מיליארד וחצי צפיות ביוטיוב)  המתופף יונתן אלטר לקח את הסיכון ואת האתגר. הוא משחרר  גרסה משלו ל-Numb  לציון 3 שנים למותו הטראגי של סולן הלהקה  צ'סטר בנינגטון.
מדובר על נער שנמאס לו לעמוד בציפיות הגבוהות שהוריו מערימים עליו. המילים: "כל צעד שאני עושה זו טעות נוספת בשבילכם" מבהירות כי הוא לא יכול לעשות שום דבר כדי להפוך את הוריו לגאים. "אתם לא יכולים לראות שאתם מחניקים אותי פוחדים לאבד שליטה כי כל מה שחשבת שאני אהיה התפרק ממש לפניכם" – משפט המתייחס לילד הזקוק לשחרור מאכזבת הוריו, שהוא אינו ילד מושלם. וגם: "כל מה שאני רוצה לעשות זה להיות יותר כמוני ולהיות פחות כמוכם" – הילד רוצה להיות אדם בזכות עצמו, ולא שההורים שלו יעצבו אותו. "אבל אני יודע שגם אני עלול להיכשל, אבל אני יודע שהייתם כמוני עם מישהו שאיכזבתם". השיר מביע את המחשבה, שההורים צריכים להבין כיצד  היה להיות ילד, כשהם היו ילדים.
זה מסוג השירים שאינו מזדקן, טוב לכל דור חדש, שומר על איכותו הראשונית. הקאבר של יונתן אלטר אינו רע, אבל ההפקה החצי אקוסטית שלו אינה מספיק עוצמתית ונוקבת כדי להעניק לשיר הזה ערך מוסף חדש ומיוחד. לדיסטורשן של לינקין פארק כנאה אין תחליף.



השיר המקורי של לינקין פארק

I'm tired of being what you want me to be/ Feeling so faithless, lost under the surface
I don't know what you're expecting of me/ Put under the pressure of walking in your shoes
Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow/ Every step that I take is another mistake to you
Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow/ I've become so numb, I can't feel you there
Become so tired, so much more aware/ By becoming this all I want to do
Is be more like me and be less like you/ Can't you see that you're smothering me?
Holding too tightly, afraid to lose control/ 'Cause everything that you thought I would be
Has fallen apart right in front of you/ Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow
Every step that I take is another mistake to you/ Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow
And every second I waste is more than I can take!/ I've become so numb, I can't feel you there
Become so tired, so much more aware/ By becoming this all I want to do
Is be more like me and be less like you/ And I know I may end up failing too
But I know you were just like me with someone disappointed in you/ I've become so numb, I can't feel you there
Become so tired, so much more aware/ By becoming this all I want to do/ Is be more like me and be less like you
I've become so numb, I can't feel you there/ I'm tired of being what you want me to be/ I've become so numb, I can't feel you there
I'm tired of being what you want me to be

 

