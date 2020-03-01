בריטניה יוצאת מכליה על מייבל – Mabel. שפע סופרלטיבים בכלי התקשורת בכלל, בעיתוני המוזיקה, פרס הזמרת בפרסי ה – Brit. השיר Don’t Call Me Up – הסינגל הנשי הנמכר ביותר בבריטניה בשנה האחרונה. בדומה ללהיט הנ"ל , מייבל מספקת המנון נשי מעצים נוסף. "החבר" הוא המנון אהבה עצמית קצבי המזהיר את נשים לא לאבד את ערכן כאשר הן מחפשות בן זוג.

מייבל מחפשת חבר שאינו מתוק מדי, ויכול להדליק אותה, תוך שהיא קוראת לכל הנשים ברחבי העולם לשיר איתה את ההמנון. 'חבר' הוא מנגינת פופ סקסית שממשיכה את הצליל המוכר שלה – בהפקה מעט יותר קצבית אלקטרונית מלוטשת, כאשר יותר מהמסר, המטרה היא להיט נוסף, ומבחינה זו יש לה את זה. להיט במלוא מובן המילה. עומק? אמת חיים? בתעשיייה שמייבל פועלת בה לא ממש מחפשים את התכונות האלו.

I've been looking for somebody/ Tryna kick it with somebody/ I need a rude boy to tell me something sweet

Same time, got his hands up on my body/ I wanna get high when he take it low low/ Make me feel strong when I'm taking control

I've been looking for my shawty/ So come and get it if you got it

All my girls ’round the world/ I know you know what I mean/ I get a little sexy when I'm lonely

One thing on my mind, I know what I need/ All my girls ’round the world/ Hands up and sing it with me

'Cause everything I got, you know it's all me/ Even though a man ain't something I need

I want a boyfriend, so put it on me/ I'm looking for a man who can take that heat/ Want a boyfriend, but not too sweet

My baby gotta be tough while he running that street/ Is he ride or die?/ I've been looking so long for a guy to turn me on

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah/ I want a boyfriend, yeah/ I've been looking like

Where you at, where you at?/ Where you at, where you at?/ Where you at, where you at?/ Where you at, where you at?

I need you and me together/ I ain't looking for forever/ I had so much stress from my ex to the next/Want you better, love me better

I need a bad boy that don't bring me drama/ He ain't tryna roll when he get the nah nah/ Boy, you ready for the pleasure?

And don't you know it's now or never?

All my girls ’round the world/ I know you know what I mean/ I get a little sexy when I'm lonely/ One thing on my mind, I know what I need

All my girls ’round the world/ Hands up and sing it with me/ 'Cause everything I got, you know it's all me

Even though a man ain't something I need

Mabel - Boyfriend

דירוג: