"אם אתה לא אוהב בנות יותר חכמות ממך, אז אולי לא תחבב אותי", שרה בריין אליוט בסינגל הקצבי שלה. מיליון האזנות בספוטיפיי ביומיים הראשונים לסינגל קבעו, שהשיר יהיה אחד הלוהטים של השנה. השיר של אליוט הוא הדבר המושלם לנשים שבא להן להרגיש חופשיות, חזקות. יותר מאשר זוהי סטירה בפרצוף לעזר שכנגדה, זוהי תזכורת עם המון נועזות, שאומרת "היי, אולי זאת לא אשמתי שאני כל כך מדהימה". אליוט תספר לכם, שהיא כתבה את השיר (יחד עם המפיק נתן צ'פמן) על בסיס ניסיונה האישי. השיר הוא מתוך האי.פי Time Of Our Lives.

השיר מצביע על חוסר הביטחון והאגו שמשחקים תפקיד ביחסים, עד כדי כך שגברים מסוימים עשויים לחוש מאויימים – אם חזקים או אינטיליגנטים דיים.

היא שאפה ליחסים מושלמים "… היית יפה, היית מושלם ולא רציתי לתקן אותך ", ואז עוברת לאי התאמה, ומגלה שהיתה נותהת לו עוד הזדמנות אילו היה בולע את גאוותו. הבית החוזר יכול לשמש המנון נשים לאליוט ולכל הנשים החזקות והעצמאיות באשר הן. אליוט מבצעת את השיר בקצב המבליט את איכויות הקול המצוינות שלה.

You broke up with me and for the life of me/ I couldn’t figure out what I did wrong

I’m so sorry, I’m usually the first one/ To admit that I did wrong

Get over yourself, it’s no big deal/ If I run a little faster than you on the playground

Get over yourself, what’s your problem/ What’s your problem?

Well if you don’t like girls that are stronger than you

And if you don’t like girls that are faster than you

And if you don’t like girls that are smarter than you

Well then you might not like me/ You might not like me

We had chemistry and you’re one that got away

And I’ll never forget you/ You were beautiful, you were perfect as you were

And I didn’t want to fix you/ Get over yourself, it’s no big deal

If I swim a little faster than you in the neighbor’s pool

Get over yourself, what’s your problem/ What’s your problem?

Well if you don’t like girls that are stronger than you

And if you don’t like girls that are faster than you

And if you don’t like girls that are smarter than you

Well then you might not like me, you might not like me

And if you don’t like girls that are tougher than you

And if you don’t like girls more darin’ than you/ And if you don’t like girls braver than you

Well then you might not like me/ You might not like me/ You might not like me

You might not like me and that’s fine by me

Boy, lay down your pride/ Wipe that tear from your eye/ I’ll take you back, I’ll take you back

Boy, lay down your pride/ Wipe that tear from your eye

I’ll take you back, I’ll take you back, boy

Well if you don’t like girls that are stronger than you

And if you don’t like girls that are faster than you

And if you don’t like girls that are smarter than you

Well then you might not like me, you might not like me

And if you don’t like girls that are tougher than you

And if you don’t like girls more darin’ than you/ And if you don’t like girls braver than you

Well then you might not like me/ You might not like me

You might not like me/ You might not like me and that’s fine by me