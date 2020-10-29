"אם אתה לא אוהב בנות יותר חכמות ממך, אז אולי לא תחבב אותי", שרה בריין אליוט בסינגל הקצבי שלה. מיליון האזנות בספוטיפיי ביומיים הראשונים לסינגל קבעו, שהשיר יהיה אחד הלוהטים של השנה. השיר של אליוט הוא הדבר המושלם לנשים שבא להן להרגיש חופשיות, חזקות. יותר מאשר זוהי סטירה בפרצוף לעזר שכנגדה, זוהי תזכורת עם המון נועזות, שאומרת "היי, אולי זאת לא אשמתי שאני כל כך מדהימה". אליוט תספר לכם, שהיא כתבה את השיר (יחד עם המפיק נתן צ'פמן) על בסיס ניסיונה האישי. השיר הוא מתוך האי.פי Time Of Our Lives.
השיר מצביע על חוסר הביטחון והאגו שמשחקים תפקיד ביחסים, עד כדי כך שגברים מסוימים עשויים לחוש מאויימים – אם חזקים או אינטיליגנטים דיים.
היא שאפה ליחסים מושלמים "… היית יפה, היית מושלם ולא רציתי לתקן אותך ", ואז עוברת לאי התאמה, ומגלה שהיתה נותהת לו עוד הזדמנות אילו היה בולע את גאוותו. הבית החוזר יכול לשמש המנון נשים לאליוט ולכל הנשים החזקות והעצמאיות באשר הן. אליוט מבצעת את השיר בקצב המבליט את איכויות הקול המצוינות שלה.
You broke up with me and for the life of me/ I couldn’t figure out what I did wrong
I’m so sorry, I’m usually the first one/ To admit that I did wrong
Get over yourself, it’s no big deal/ If I run a little faster than you on the playground
Get over yourself, what’s your problem/ What’s your problem?
Well if you don’t like girls that are stronger than you
And if you don’t like girls that are faster than you
And if you don’t like girls that are smarter than you
Well then you might not like me/ You might not like me
We had chemistry and you’re one that got away
And I’ll never forget you/ You were beautiful, you were perfect as you were
And I didn’t want to fix you/ Get over yourself, it’s no big deal
If I swim a little faster than you in the neighbor’s pool
Get over yourself, what’s your problem/ What’s your problem?
Well if you don’t like girls that are stronger than you
And if you don’t like girls that are faster than you
And if you don’t like girls that are smarter than you
Well then you might not like me, you might not like me
And if you don’t like girls that are tougher than you
And if you don’t like girls more darin’ than you/ And if you don’t like girls braver than you
Well then you might not like me/ You might not like me/ You might not like me
You might not like me and that’s fine by me
Boy, lay down your pride/ Wipe that tear from your eye/ I’ll take you back, I’ll take you back
Boy, lay down your pride/ Wipe that tear from your eye
I’ll take you back, I’ll take you back, boy
Well if you don’t like girls that are stronger than you
And if you don’t like girls that are faster than you
And if you don’t like girls that are smarter than you
Well then you might not like me, you might not like me
And if you don’t like girls that are tougher than you
And if you don’t like girls more darin’ than you/ And if you don’t like girls braver than you
Well then you might not like me/ You might not like me
You might not like me/ You might not like me and that’s fine by me