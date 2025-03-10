She Run היא קוראת לעצמה, ומבקשת להישאר כך. כתבה שיר על ה-7 באוקטובר. האם אפשר לחפש היגיון בטבח? ברור שלא. She Run מנסה בכל זאת להתמודד עם השאלה הזו, אבל גם היא תיכנע לסערת התחושות הנוראה.
"אחרי ה-7 באוקטובר האנושות נגמרה/ עכשיו יש הרבה צבועים בסביבה/ אחרי ששברתם לי את הלב לרסיסים/ ניסיתי למצוא היגיון אמיתי/ אבל איך אני יכולה?
כאשר "חפים מפשע" לקחו חלק בפשע/ כדורים שורקים באוזני נובה/ משפחות פשוט נעלמות/ מקלטים בוערים, פרצופי אימה/ ילדים בוכים במיטות קרות של מלון"
השיר מתחיל בשידור רדיו ערב האסון. המוסיקה שאחריו מתפתחת בהדרגה בטון רגוע עד שהיא הופכת לזעקה. לא הכי ירדתי למי היא מתכוונת ב – "You" בשיר. העברתי אליה שאלה ותשובתה – "לפלסטינים שבוחרים בטרור ומעודדים טרור".
זה נשמע כמו פנייה להגיון של בני אנוש שפויים, מה שחסר הגיון בעליל.
המוסיקה של השיר נבנית אט אט, אפילו בנינוחות מנחמת ובמנגינה פשוטה. רק ב – From the river to the sea/ I guess you know what it means to me חל מפנה והשירה הרגועה הופכת זעקה. רק כאן She Run מצליחה לגעת בעצב החשוף בדרכה האישית, המיוחדת. הגדרות? יש מצב למשהו אלטרנטיבי, אבל לא מהסוג שיצדיק מעטה מסתורין שהיא מסתתרת מאחוריו.
She Run How Can I? Oct.7
Toxic shit floats in the dead sea
you take your own lives
don't put that on us
we're dealing with our own trust
I found you still wearing knives
when your child is not enough
to choose life
you never take your own ride
After the 7th of October humanity was over
now there are many hypocrites around
After you broke my heart to pieces
I tried to find some real sense
?but how can I
when "Innocents" took part in crime
Bullets whistle nova ears
families just disappear
burning shelters ,horror faces
kids are crying in cold hotel beds
Twisting everything around
Nothing new in Gaza town
but it's on us
you never take you own chance
After the 7th of October humanity was over
now there are many hypocrites around
After you broke my heart to pieces
I tried to find some real sense
?but how can I
when "Innocents" took part in crime
Cause we're not the ones celebrating war crimes
we're not the ones chanting
from the river to the sea
I guess you know what it means to me
from the river to the sea
you don't care what it means to me
After the 7th of October
the future seems much colder