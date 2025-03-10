She Run היא קוראת לעצמה, ומבקשת להישאר כך. כתבה שיר על ה-7 באוקטובר. האם אפשר לחפש היגיון בטבח? ברור שלא. She Run מנסה בכל זאת להתמודד עם השאלה הזו, אבל גם היא תיכנע לסערת התחושות הנוראה.

"אחרי ה-7 באוקטובר האנושות נגמרה/ עכשיו יש הרבה צבועים בסביבה/ אחרי ששברתם לי את הלב לרסיסים/ ניסיתי למצוא היגיון אמיתי/ אבל איך אני יכולה?

כאשר "חפים מפשע" לקחו חלק בפשע/ כדורים שורקים באוזני נובה/ משפחות פשוט נעלמות/ מקלטים בוערים, פרצופי אימה/ ילדים בוכים במיטות קרות של מלון"

השיר מתחיל בשידור רדיו ערב האסון. המוסיקה שאחריו מתפתחת בהדרגה בטון רגוע עד שהיא הופכת לזעקה. לא הכי ירדתי למי היא מתכוונת ב – "You" בשיר. העברתי אליה שאלה ותשובתה – "לפלסטינים שבוחרים בטרור ומעודדים טרור".

זה נשמע כמו פנייה להגיון של בני אנוש שפויים, מה שחסר הגיון בעליל.

המוסיקה של השיר נבנית אט אט, אפילו בנינוחות מנחמת ובמנגינה פשוטה. רק ב – From the river to the sea/ I guess you know what it means to me חל מפנה והשירה הרגועה הופכת זעקה. רק כאן She Run מצליחה לגעת בעצב החשוף בדרכה האישית, המיוחדת. הגדרות? יש מצב למשהו אלטרנטיבי, אבל לא מהסוג שיצדיק מעטה מסתורין שהיא מסתתרת מאחוריו.

She Run How Can I? Oct.7

Toxic shit floats in the dead sea

you take your own lives

don't put that on us

we're dealing with our own trust

I found you still wearing knives

when your child is not enough

to choose life

you never take your own ride

After the 7th of October humanity was over

now there are many hypocrites around

After you broke my heart to pieces

I tried to find some real sense

?but how can I

when "Innocents" took part in crime

Bullets whistle nova ears

families just disappear

burning shelters ,horror faces

kids are crying in cold hotel beds

Twisting everything around

Nothing new in Gaza town

but it's on us

you never take you own chance

After the 7th of October humanity was over

now there are many hypocrites around

After you broke my heart to pieces

I tried to find some real sense

?but how can I

when "Innocents" took part in crime

Cause we're not the ones celebrating war crimes

we're not the ones chanting

from the river to the sea

I guess you know what it means to me

from the river to the sea

you don't care what it means to me

After the 7th of October

the future seems much colder

