ירדן לויתן, הלא היא Yorda, מנסה אנליזה על עצמה ביחס שלה לסביבתה, למי שאיתה. מקווה שיום אחד תמצא את מקומה בתוכה. דברי התסכול הולכים ככה: "כשאני שלך, אהובי, אתה הגנב שלי/ אתה אומר שמגיע לך, אבל אני לא כל כך בטוחה/ ואני נותנת לך הרבה יותר ממה שאני יכולה/ לא נשאר בי שום דבר, אין לי מקום לנשום". השיר נפתח כבלדת פסנתר אולד סקול, אוריינטציה ג'אזית, קול אלט נמוך מדוכדך משהו. היא מעלה בהמשך את המנעד לשירה בסגנון מיוזיקל, מגבירה קצב בחלק השלישי של השיר ב – "אני יכולה לשאול את עצמי למה לעזאזל בחרתי בדרך הזו/ ולגלות שהחיים ממשיכים לשחק איתי מחבואים".

Yorda מצליחה ליצור קברט מוזיקלי אישי מורכב ומגוון, היא אקלקטית, שולטת בסגנונות, בעלת טוווח קולי מרשים ויכולות לשנות מצבי רוח. הקליפ מציג ביעילות את הפנים השונות שלה בהחלפת דמויות, מבטא את חוסר המנוחה הפנימית, את מגוון התחושות. מזכירה בשיר הזה את לא פחות מאשר ליידי גאגא בקשת הסגנונות, במנעד הקולי והרגשי, בתיאטרליות המובנית.

קליפ: בימוי – עדינה חיימיס צילום – דני צחורי

Everybody must have trust in themselves

But I have trust in everyone

That is why I keep making mistakes

People trying to help, they will never change

I hope that one day I’ll find my place inside of me

When I’m yours, my lover, you’re my thief

You say you deserve it, but I’m not so sure, and I give you much more than I can

There is nothing left in me, no room for me to breathe

I hope that one day I'll take back what you stole from me

Don't bring me down, don't bring me down

I don't wanna be sad, I don't wanna be mad

Sometimes I feel I've already died inside

Then the pain goes away, and I know it is waiting for me to fall down again

To strangle me so I can not feel at all

For what it's worth I should get some sleep

Why you’re trying to make things so much easier?

I actually like when it's complicated, then I have much more time to myself.

I can ask myself why the fuck I chose this way

And find out that life keeps playing hide and seek with me.

You'll never bring me down,

don't bring me down, don't bring me down

I don't wanna be sad, I don't wanna be sad

Sometimes I feel I've already died inside

Then the pain goes away, and I know it is waiting for me to fall down again,

To strangle me so I can not feel at all

For what it's worth I should get some sleep.

You strangle me, I can't breathe at all, I can't breathe

Don't bring me down

I should get some sleep

