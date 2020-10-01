ג'ין פיטני, זמר הפופ, שנת 1962, בלהיט ענק, שרבים קושרים אותו בצדק לפס קול הסרט בשם הזה בבימויו של ג'ון פורד ובכיכובם של ג'יימס סטיוארט וג'ון ויין. אז נכון שברט בכרך והאל דיוויד כתבו אותו לסרט, אלא שג'ון פורד שנא את השיר הזה, והחליט להוציאו מפס הקול. מצד שני, ג'ין פיטני, שהיה אז בשיא הצלחתו עם Town Without Pity, קיבל סכום כסף גדול כדי להקליט את השיר. ברט באכארך הפיק אותו. השיר הגיע למקום ה-4 במצעד הטופ 100 של הבילבורד ב-162.

*** לג'ין פיטני (1940-2006) הטנור המופלא, היו בשנות השישים 16 להיטי טופ 40 ו-4 להיטי טופ 10 בארה"ב ובבריטניה 11 להיטי טופ 10.

וידיאו: "האדם שירה" מבחר מלהיטיו בהופעה בתחילת שנות האלפיים.

מתוך האלבום: Only Love Can Break A Heart

When Liberty Valance rode to town/ The women folk would hide, they'd hide/ When Liberty Valance walked around/ The men would step aside

Because the point of a gun/ Was the only law that Liberty understood/ When it came to shooting, straight and fast/ He was mighty good

From out of the east a stranger came/ A law book in his hand, a man/ The kind of a man the West would need/ To tame a troubled land

'Cause the point of a gun/ Was the only law that Liberty understood/ When it came to shooting, straight and fast /He was mighty good

Many a man would face his gun and many a man would fall/ The man who shot Liberty Valance/ He shot Liberty Valance/ He was the bravest of them all

The love of a girl can make a man/ Stay on when he should go, stay on/ Just trying to build a peaceful life/ Where love is free to grow

But the point of a gun/ Was the only law that Liberty understood/ When the final showdown came to pass/ A law book was no good

Alone and afraid she prayed that he'd/ Return that fateful night, ahh, that night/ When nothing she said could keep/ Her man from going out to fight

From the moment a girl gets to be full grown/ The very first thing she learns

When two men go out to face each other

Only one returns