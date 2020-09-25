ג'ון לגנד – All of Me

מתגעגעים לרומנטיקה נטו. אל תהיו ציניים. השיר נכתב לפי ג'ון לגנד לארוסתו, הדוגמנית כריסיטין טייגן, שהזילה דמעות כאשר שמעה את השיר. תגובתה תסביר את איך השיר ממשיך לככב בפסגות מצעדי ההורדות כארבע שבועות אחרי יציאתו. השיר נכלל באלבומו החדש של ג'ון לגנד Love In The Future,. בלדת פסנתר פשוטה לכאורה, אבל הקול של לגנד הופך אותה שיר אהבה מכניע. זה מן הסתם מה שמבדיל בין זמר לזמר סול בדם, או מה שנקרא R&B crooner. קול הטנור מביע את התחושה המורכבת למחויבות של המאהב. שיר שהפך למבוקש ברשימות שירי החתונה באביב ובקיץ.
What would I do without your smart mouth
Drawing me in, and you kicking me out
Got my head spinning, no kidding, I can't pin you down
What's going on in that beautiful mind
I'm on your magical mystery ride
And I'm so dizzy, don't know what hit me, but I'll be alright
My head's underwater
But I'm breathing fine
You're crazy and I'm out of my mind
Cause all of me
Loves all of you
Love your curves and all your edges
All your perfect imperfections
Give your all to me
I'll give my all to you
You're my end and my beginning
Even when I lose I'm winning
Cause I give you all of me
And you give me all of you, oh