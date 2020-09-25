ג'ון לגנד – All of Me

מתגעגעים לרומנטיקה נטו. אל תהיו ציניים. השיר נכתב לפי ג'ון לגנד לארוסתו, הדוגמנית כריסיטין טייגן, שהזילה דמעות כאשר שמעה את השיר. תגובתה תסביר את איך השיר ממשיך לככב בפסגות מצעדי ההורדות כארבע שבועות אחרי יציאתו. השיר נכלל באלבומו החדש של ג'ון לגנד Love In The Future,. בלדת פסנתר פשוטה לכאורה, אבל הקול של לגנד הופך אותה שיר אהבה מכניע. זה מן הסתם מה שמבדיל בין זמר לזמר סול בדם, או מה שנקרא R&B crooner. קול הטנור מביע את התחושה המורכבת למחויבות של המאהב. שיר שהפך למבוקש ברשימות שירי החתונה באביב ובקיץ.



What would I do without your smart mouth

Drawing me in, and you kicking me out

Got my head spinning, no kidding, I can't pin you down

What's going on in that beautiful mind

I'm on your magical mystery ride

And I'm so dizzy, don't know what hit me, but I'll be alright

My head's underwater

But I'm breathing fine

You're crazy and I'm out of my mind

Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me

I'll give my all to you

You're my end and my beginning

Even when I lose I'm winning

Cause I give you all of me

And you give me all of you, oh