ההבדל בין להיות צעיר ולהרגיש צעיר? יש שחשים צעירים הרבה יותר מגילם הכרונולוגי. "אני לא נהיה צעיר יותר/ אבל אני משתפר", שר אלון לנדא. זה לא עניין של זמן אלא של בגרות נפשית. יעבור זמן רב, תחווה אירועים שונים, עד שתראה את האור. ה"צעיר" של אלון לנדא בוגר דיו כדי להבין. לא תמיד התובנה של המתבגר משפרת את מצבו המנטלי, אבל אצל לנדא – I learned how to fly/ And I opened up my mind.

להרגיש צעיר בגוף ובנשמה? נלך על המוסיקה הפאנקיית שקולחת בתזמור מלהיב. לנדא את שטובי (האיש האדום) לקחו את השיר למוזות הריתם נ'בלוז הקלילים. הרצינות מהם והלאה. צליל נשיפה חם, קולות פלצט, סולו סקסופון מצטרפים בהילוך גבוה לצליל גרובי הממלא בתחושת "צעירות", שאינה משתמעת לשתי פנים. מה שמהוקצע ובוגר הוא הליטוש של ההפקה המוסיקלית שפותחת את השיר נפלא.

I ain’t getting any younger/ I ain’t getting any younger

but I’m getting better/ I’m getting better

I ain’t getting any younger/ I ain’t getting any younger

but I’m getting better/ Better at living this life

I’d be waking up/ feeling kinda low/ Like I’m running out of time

I’m running out of time/ Now I’m feeling fine

I learned how to fly/ And I opened up my mind/ I opened up my mind

Every now and then I stop and see the light

Every now and then I stop and see the light/ I can tell you know/ Yeah I can tell you know

Every now and then I stop and see the light/ Every now and then I stop and see the light

when I’m walking down the road/ I’m walking down the road

every now and then/ I just need a reminder

Chorus:

I ain’t getting any younger/ I ain’t getting any younger

but I’m getting better/ I’m getting better

I ain’t getting any younger/ I ain’t getting any younger

but I’m getting better/ Better at living this life

waiting for you now/ I can tell you’re lonely now

And you’re feeling all alone/ You’re feeling all alone

I’ve been here before/ and I can’t tell you where to go

But I’ll make sure you know/ You can open up that door

Every now and then I stop and see the light/ Every now and then I stop and see the light

I can tell you know/ Yeah I can tell you know

Every now and then I stop and see the light/ Every now and then I stop and see the light

when I’m walking down the road/ I’m walking down the road/ every now and then

I still need a reminder

