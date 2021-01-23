אוליביה רודריגו Drivers License ראשונה בארה"ב ובבריטניה

בקלישאת המצעדים – פריצת השבוע, כלומר הכוכב (ת) התורנים שמתפוצצים כרגע – בשפת הרשת והמגיפה – הכי ויראלי נכון לרגע זה. "רישיון נהיגה" הוא שיר הבכורה אוליביה רודריגו על סופם של יחסים. הוצאת רשיון הנהיגה היא חלק מהשינוי בחייה. עכשיו היא נוהגת לבד במכונית, עוברת ליד הרחוב שלו. עדיין אוהבת. שומעת את קולו. זה הדבר האחרון שהבטיחה לו לעשות. מדהים: שיר ראשון, והעלמה הצעירה מוצאת עצמה השבוע (21 בינואר 2021) בראש מצעד הטופ 100 של הבילבורד.

בלדת פופ פאוור, שרודריגו מספרת בנונשלנטיות כי "כתבתי את המילים והמוסיקה תוך שעה" (שוויצרית?) אגב, היא יכולה (להשוויץ) השיר כרגע זה מקום ראשון גם בבריטניה וגם בארה"ב, מחזיקה בשיא בביקוש בספוטיפיי, ומנצחת את גם את השירים של אד שירן בסטרימינג בחג המולד. רודריגו משלב את העיבודים האינטימיים של Folklore ו- Evermore של טיילור סוויפט בלי לחקות אותה.

*** אוליביה רודריגו בת 17, זמרת ושחקנית – הופיעה כפייג' אולברה בסדרת הילדים של ערוץ דיסני "ביזארדבארק" וניני סלזר-רוברטס בסדרה המוזיקלית של דיסני, "היי סקול מיוזיקל"

אוליביה רודריגו Drivers License

got my driver's license last week/ Just like we always talked about

'Cause you were so excited for me/ To finally drive up to your house

But today I drove through the suburbs/ Crying ’cause you weren't around

And you're probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt

She's so much older than me/ She's everything I'm insecure about

?Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs/ 'Cause how could I ever love someone else

And I know we weren't perfect/ But I've never felt this way for no one

And I just can't imagine/ How you could be so okay now that I'm gone

Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

And all my friends are tired/ Of hearing how much I miss you, but

I kinda feel sorry for them/ 'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do, yeah

Today I drove through the suburbs/ And pictured I was driving home to you

And I know we weren't perfect/ But I've never felt this way for no one, oh

And I just can't imagine/ How you could be so okay now that I'm gone

I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

Red lights, stop signs/ I still see your face in the white cars, front yards

Can't drive past the places we used to go to

'Cause I still fuckin' love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)

Sidewalks we crossed

I still hear your voice in the traffic, we're laughing/ Over all the noise

God, I'm so blue, know we're through

(But I still fuckin' love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I know we weren't perfect/ But I've never felt this way for no one

And I just can't imagine/ How you could be so okay now that I'm gone

Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

Yeah, you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

