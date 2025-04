בנסון בון Beautiful Things

For a while there, it was rough

But lately, I've been doin' better

Than the last four cold Decembers

I recall

And I see my family every month

I found a girl my parents love

She'll come and stay the night

And I think I might have it all

And I thank God every day

For the girl He sent my way

But I know the things He gives me

He can take away

And I hold you every night

And that's a feeling I wanna get used to

But there's no man as terrified

As the man who stands to lose you

Oh, I hope I don't lose you

Mm

Please stay

I want you, I need you, oh God

Don't take

These beautiful things that I've got

Please stay

I want you, I need you, oh God

Don't take

These beautiful things that I've got

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Ooh

Please don't take

I found my mind, I'm feelin' sane

It's been a while, but I'm finding my faith

If everything's good and it's great

Why do I sit and wait ’til it's gone?

Oh, I'll tell ya, I know I've got enough

I've got peace and I've got love

But I'm up at night thinkin'

I just might lose it all

Please stay

I want you, I need you, oh God

Don't take

These beautiful things that I've got