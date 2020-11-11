ג'ייק באג פותח בהסבר, שהוא מנסה להשתלב בעולם הטכנולוגי המודרני. מבקש: כל מה שאני צריך זה על רגע של סיפוק או בהירות. תחושה שמגיעה כשאתה עוסק לחלוטין במה שאתה עושה. "קרא לי ציני, אבל מקורי / מנסה להשתלב בעולם כל כך דיגיטלי".

הבקשה מגיעה בקצב מהיר, קולות מקהלה שמנותבים לאוטוסטרדה של הרדיו הידידותי. האלקטרוניקה דווקא עוזרת לבאג להבהיר את רצוונו. מחיאות הכף הקצביות הן קטליזטור.

באג, היוצר המקורי מנוטינגאהם, שעולה על אמצע הדרך, לא נשמע מיוחד במשפט סתמי כמו "אני לא חושב פעמיים, כי אני מכיר את דעתי" העיבוד למיתרים ולמקהלה אינם מעניקים לו מקודות זכות של מקוריות. שיר סוחף, אבל לא ירעיד את אמות הסיפים של הפופ.

ג'ייק באג – Now Soon The Dawn

וידיאו: ג'ייק באג All I Need





ג'ייק באג All I Need -מילים

Call me cynical, but original /Trying to fit into a world that so digital

Came to let you know, left the pigeonhole/ Now I got to find the next one, let it go

I don't think twice/ Cause I know my mindThis could be our time/Tonight, it feels so right

All I need/ It don't let me down/It don't let me downAll I need/It don't let me down/ It don't let me downTell me where the fight is/ Tell me where the high is

Can you hear me now?/Can you hear me now?Tell me where the fight is/ Tell me where the high is

Can you hear me now?/Can you hear me now?

I know who you are, and I'm never wrong

And I believe your nothing if you think you are someone

Just try and realise that you don't have to lie

Everybody is trying to live just one day at a time

I don't think twice/ Cause I know my mind

This could be our time/Tonight, it feels so right

All I need/It don't let me down/It don't let me down

All I need/It don't let me down/It don't let me down

I don't think twice/Cause I know my mind

All I need/It don't let me down/It don't let me down

All I need/ It don't let me down/It don't let me down

Tell me where the fight is/ Tell me where the high is

Can you hear me now?/ Can you hear me now?

Tell me where the fight is/ Tell me where the high is

Can you hear me now?/Can you hear me now?