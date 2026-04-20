השיר “Daisies” של ג'סטין ביבר ממשיך קו מוכר בקריירה המאוחרת שלו – פופ רגשי, נקי יחסית מהפקות כבדות, שמנסה לשים את הפוקוס על פגיעות, אהבה וחיפוש יציבות בתוך עולם לא יציב,אבל כמו בהרבה שירים מהתקופה הזו שלו – הוא נע בין כנות אמיתית לבין תחושת “חצי דרך” מבחינת עומק.

משמעות השם “Daisies” פרח פשוט, יומיומי המסמל חינניות, תמימות, אהבה צעירה, עדינות. הבחירה לא מקרית. ביבר לא מדבר על אהבה דרמטית אלא על משהו עדין, פגיע, שיכול להיהרס בקלות, מתכתב עם התמות המרכזיות שלו בשנים האחרונות – יציבות זוגית, פחד מאובדן, צורך באחיזה רגשית.

בלי להיכנס לשורות ספציפיות, הקו הכללי, ניסיון להחזיק קשר, הפחד שהוא יישבר. זה לא שיר אהבה שמח אלא שיר אהבה עם מודעות לשבריריות שלה.

"Daisies” הוא שיר שמרגיש כמו נשימה עמוקה, רגע שקט בתוך כאוס בהפקה נקייה ולא עמוסה אבל חסר ייחוד מוזיקלי.

הביצוע של “Daisies” על הבמה של המה של פסטיבל קואצ'לה מדגיש היטב את הפער בין השיר כיצירה אינטימית באולפן לבין האתגר להחזיק אותו בתוך מרחב ענק, רועש וחגיגי. ביבר לא מנסה “להגדיל” את השיר בכוח אלא שומר על האינטימיות. חלק מהקהל מתחבר, חלק מאבד עניין.

ג'סטין ביבר שר Daisies בפסטיבל קואצ'לה

Throwing pedals like do you love me or not

Head is spinning and it don't know when to stop

Cause you said forever babe did you mean it or not

Hold on hold on

You leave me on read babe but I still get the message

Instead of a line its 3 dots but I can connect em

And if it ain't right babe

You know I respect it

But if you need time just take your time

Honey I get it I get it I get it

The way you got me all in my head

Think I'd rather you in my bed

Whatever it is you know I can take it

I'm counting the days how many days

Til I can see you again

Blowing kisses like will you catch ’em or not

I'm Cupid with arrows babe I'm just shooting my shot mhmm

If I could get in drop me a pin

Hop in the — and come over

Don't wanna be friends just skin to skin

I wanna get closer and closer and closer

The way you got me all in my head

Think I'd rather you in my bed

Whatever it is you know I can take it

I'm counting the days how many days

Til I can see you again

You got me all in my feelings

And you got me all I've been all in my feelings

And you got me all weak in my knees every time

Cause you got me all, all in my feelings