הצ'ה צ'ה צ'ה של קארייה: כמעט שאמרנו – ובשנה הבאה בהלסינקי

כמעט שאמרנו – ובשנה הבאה בהלסינקי. זה היה מטורף, קליט, מטיח, וגם ניסה להעביר מסר – אנחנו לא צריכים אלכוהול כדי ליהנות. קאריה (Kärijä) בא לאירוויזיון לזעזע את המסורת. האמת? is in the house. השיר עונה על השאלה: "מה זה גנגנאם סטייל, אבל בפינית?" כנראה שהאירוויזיון היה זקוק לטירוף הזה. עם נתונים לא מתווכחים: זו רק רשימה חלקית: זכייה במקום השני באירוויזיון כניסה לטופ 200 במצעד הבינלאומי של ספוטיפיי + אחד השירים המובילים בטיקטוק ושואו שאי אפשר להישאר אדישים אליו.

גאוות הפינים – כי קאריה נשאר נאמן לשפה שלהם. קקופוניה של גיטרות ת'ראש, סינת'ים ויורו-ראפ בלי כוונה שמקבל איזושהי עצירה מלודית שמצרפת את החוגגים לדאנס. "צ'ה צ'ה צ'ה" הוא תמהיל קיצוני עשוי היטב של מגוון רחב של סגנונות מוזיקליים השיר הופך לסערה עם קהלים חיים.

קארייה ו"צ'ה צ'ה צ'ה". זכו במקום הראשון באירוויזיון בהצבעת הקהל בעולם עם 376 נקודות אך הגיעו למקום השני עם 526 נקודות, פחות מ-583 נקודות עבור "Tattoo" של לורין הזוכה משוודיה, שבעת ששרה את השיר שלה שמעה את הקהל שואג "צ'ה צ'ה צ'ה". קארייה (Käärijä) או בשמו האמיתי יארה פויהונן (Jere Pöyhönen), הוא זמר, ראפר ויוצר פיני בן 29. הכינוי קארייה דבק בו בעקבות בדיחה בינו לבין חבריו, ומתקשר לגלגול כסף בהימורים. הימורים הם נושא שמעסיק אותו בשירים רבים. קארייה: "השיר עוסק בחופשיות להיות 'מי שאתה', תעיז לרקוד ועשה מה שמרגיש לך נכון".

ביקורת: זה סוג של שירים ששומעים רק באירוויזיון ורק מכמה מדינות . פינלנד ואיסלנד הן מדינות שמספקות שירים כאלה. לא מצטרף להמונים הנלהבים. אתם יכולים לזמזם את השיר? משיר שנסמך רק על אנרגיה כוחנית נשאר בעיקר השטף הויזואלי בקליפ. בגדול – גימיק פיני כוחני לקהל שמחפש להתפרק. במגרשי הכדורגל – יחבקו אותו.

קאריה – צ'ה צ'ה צ'ה

This exhausting week and many long days are behind

There's only bar and piña colada on my mind

There is some time for a few, the night is still youngish

This icy shell is something I have to demolish

Holding on the drinks with both hands tied on them like a

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha

No, there's no tomorrow when I grab a pint tightly like a

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha

No, wanna mess my head up and free my mind of fear like a

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha, no

And I stay on this seat until I have to climb off it like a…

A couple piña coladas I have devoured

Yet the expression I have on my face is sour

Yeah yeah ye ye yeh

There is some time for a few, the night is still youngish

This icy shell is something I have to demolish

The floor is calling me when I'm no longer so frozen

Like a cha cha cha I am approachin'

Holding on the drinks with both hands tied on them like a

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha

No, there's no tomorrow when I grab a pint tightly like a

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha

No, wanna mess my head up and free my mind of fear like a

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha, no

And I stay on this seat until I have to climb off it like a…

I head towards dance floor like a cha cha cha

And this world ain't making me scared no more

Like a cha cha cha when champagne all over myself I pour

Cha cha cha one eye keeps turning crossed too far

And talking is so hard when this different side of me does its part

Cha cha cha I don't usually go and drop my guard, not me

But now I am that guy, now I am that guy

I head towards dance floor like a cha cha cha

And this world ain't making me scared no more

Like a cha cha cha when champagne all over myself I pour

Like a cha cha cha

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha aa-aah

Like a cha cha cha

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha