הקרפנטרס Close to You

שירם של האל דיויד וברט בכרך הוקלט לראשונה ע"י השחקן ריצ'ארד צ'מברליין ויצא כסינגל צד ב' לשיר Blue Guitar ב-1963. בגרסתו השנייה – השיר הוקלט ע"י דיון וורוויק, הזמרת מס. 1 של בכרך לאלבומה Make Way for Dionne Warwick. בכרך עצמו הוציא גרסה משלו ב-1968. אבל הגרסה המוכרת ביותר היא של הקרפנטרס – קארן וריצ'ארד אחות ואח – שיצאה ב-1970. זה היה הלהיט פורץ הדרך של הצמד – מקום ראשון באותה שנה במצעד האמריקני וגראמי עבור "הביצוע הטוב ביותר לצד וללהקה" בשנת 1971.

צמד הקרפנטרז (The Carpenters) האחות קארן והאח ריצ'רד קרפנטר היו צמד הפופ הפופולארי ביותר בשנות השבעים. תקליטיהם נמכרו בכ-100 מיליון עותקים.

במהלך ארבע-עשרה שנות הקריירה שלהם הוציאו הקרפנטרז 11 אלבומים, 31 סינגלים, 5 מופעים טלוויזיוניים וסדרת טלוויזיה אחת. היו להם מספר סיבובי הופעות בינלאומיים. הקריירה המשותפת של הצמד הסתיימה עם מותה של קרן קרפנטר ב-4 בפברואר 1983 מדום לב שנבע מסיבוכים של אנורקסיה נרבוזה, הפרעות אכילה.

מדוע מופיעות פתאום ציפורים

בכל פעם שאתה קרוב?

בדיוק כמוני, הם משתוקקים להיות

קרוב אליך

מדוע כוכבים נופלים מן השמים

בכל פעם שאתה עובר?

בדיוק כמוני, הם משתוקקים להיות

קרוב אליך

Why do birds suddenly appear

Every time you are near?

Just like me, they long to be

Close to you

Why do stars fall down from the sky

Every time you walk by?

Just like me, they long to be

Close to you

On the day that you were born the angels got together

And decided to create a dream come true

So they sprinkled moon dust in your hair

Of golden starlight in your eyes of blue

That is why all the girls in town

(Girls in town)

Follow you

(Follow you)

All around

(All around)

Just like me, they long to be

Close to you

On the day that you were born the angels got together

And decided to create a dream come true

So they sprinkled moon dust in your hair

Of golden starlight in your eyes of blue

That is why all the girls in town

(Girls in town)

Follow you

(Follow you)

All around

(All around)

Just like me, they long to be

Close to you

Just like me, they long to be

Close to you

(Why? Close to you)

(Why? Close to you)

(Haa, close to you)

(Why? Close to you)