אין בעיה להגיד: לד זפלין Stairway to Heaven – שיר הרוק המבוקש-מפורסם-נחשק בכל הזמנים. תשאלו: אז איך השיר לא הגיע למקום הראשון במצעדים? תשובה פשוטה: הוא לא יצא מעולם כסינגל. רק תחנות רדיו קיבלו תקליטוני פרומו, שהפכו כמובן מוצר אספנות נדיר.

רוברט פלנט, הכותב, סולן לד זפלין, הקדיש לא מעט זמן לענות על השאלה – למה התכוון המשורר. אחת התשובות שלו הייתה: גם אני ממשיך לפרשן את השיר בצורות שונות. ההתחלה ברורה, ההמשך פחות. הוא מתחיל בסיפור על אישה שצברה הרבה כסף, אך הבינה לבסוף שלחייה אין משמעות, וכי בדרך הזו לא תגיע לגן עדן. רוברט פלנט התייחס לקטע הזה בלבד – הוא דיבר על אישה שיש לה הכל, אבל אינה מחזירה שומדבר.

את הטקסט כתב רוברט פלנט ברגע של השראה מול האח ב – Headley Grange, כשלידו ג'ימי פייג' פורט את צלילי הפתיחה של השיר. "הייתי במצב רוח רע, כשהמילים נכתבו כאילו מאליהן"

ספקולציות נפוצות, שפלנט הכחיש: יד השטן נגעה בעט של הכותב. יש מי שטענו כי נגינה לאחור של השיר תגלה מסרים של השטן. ההסבר: לד זפלים מכרו את נשמותיהם לשטן תמורת מדרגות לגן העדן… הוכחות: ג'ימי פייג' רכש את ביתו של Aleister Crowley בסקוטלנד, הנחשב לכנסייתו של השטן. פלנט: "לא היה ולא נברא. תמיד יימצא מישהו שינסה לעשות כסף מספקולציות"

אורך השיר 8:03 דקות, ולמרות זאת הוא היה אחד השירים היותר מושמעים ברדיו האמריקני, למעשה השיר הכי מושמע בהסטוריה של תדר ה – FM, מה שניתץ את ההנחה, שלא אוהבים להאזין לשירים ארוכים. Stairway הלם היטב את מה פורמט מה שנקרא מוסיקת AOR – Album Oriented Rock, מה שהפך ל"קלאסיק רוק". באין סינגל – השיר "מכר" כמיליון גיליונות של תווים, יותר מכל שיר אחר בהסטוריה של ההקלטות.

There's a lady who's sure / All that glitters is gold/ And she's buying a stairway to heaven/ When she gets there she knows/ If the stores are all closed/ With a word she can get what she came for/ Ooh ooh and she's buying a stairway to heaven.

There's a sign on the wall/ But she wants to be sure/ 'Cause you know sometimes words have two meanings/ In a tree by the brook/ There's a songbird who sings/ Sometimes all of our thoughts are misgiven/ Ooh, it makes me wonder/ Ooh, it makes me wonder/ There's a feeling I get/ When I look to the west/ And my spirit is crying for leaving/ In my thoughts I have seen/ Rings of smoke through the trees/ And the voices of those who standing looking/ Ooh, it makes me wonder/ Ooh, it really makes me wonder/ And it's whispered that soon, If we all call the tune/ Then the piper will lead us to reason/ And a new day will dawn/ For those who stand long/ And the forests will echo with laughter/ If there's a bustle in your hedgerow, Don't be alarmed now

It's just a spring clean for the May queen/ Yes, there are two paths you can go by/ But in the long run/ There's still time to change the road you're on/ And it makes me wonder/ Your head is humming and it won't go/ In case you don't know/ The piper's calling you to join him/ Dear lady, can you hear the wind blow/ And did you know/ Your stairway lies on the whispering wind/ And as we wind on down the road/ Our shadows taller than our soul/ There walks a lady we all know/ Who shines white light and wants to show/ How ev'rything still turns to gold/ And if you listen very hard/ The tune will come to you at last/ When all are one and one is all/ To be a rock and not to roll.

And she's buying a stairway to heave

n

1971

1. Stairway to Heaven – Led Zeppelin

2. Imagine – John Lennon

3. What's Going On – Marvin Gaye

4. Let's Stay Together – Al Green

5. Maggie May – Rod Stewart

6. American Pie – Don McLean

7. Won't Get Fooled Again – The Who

8. Brown Sugar – The Rolling Stones

9. Just My Imagination – The Temptations

10. Family Affair – Sly and the Family Stone

לד זפלין – אתר הבית