חדשות סוזן וגה מגיעות מה-Wild Side של לו ריד, חבר קרוב שלה מניו-יורק, שחוזר ברוחו לאלבום חדש שלה (An Evening of New York Songs and Stories ) שהוקלט בתחילת השנה שעברה, בהופעה חיה ב"קפה קרלייל" בניו יורק. לריד היתה אמפתיה לדמויות האלה כמי שנאבק בהגדרת מיניותו במשך רוב חייו. הוריו אפילו ניסו "לרפא" את ההומוסקסואליות שלו כשהיה צעיר. עם השיר הזה ריד הציג מבט שונה לחלוטין על תפקידי המגדר ברוק.

בקאבר לשיר (שיצא ב-1972) סוזן וגה לוקחת את השיר לחלקה היצירתית שלה, מספרת את הסיפור בטון נמוך. העיבוד תוחם את השיר בסביבה אפלולית, טעונת מתח. נדמה שוגה עושה את השיר ברוח שלו ריד היה רוצה לשמוע אותו. אגב ריד, גיליתי רמיקס שהוא עשה לשיר בתערובת קולות רקע של סוזן וגה (האזינו מטה)

Holly came from Miami F.L.A.

Hitch-hiked her way across the U.S.A.

Plucked her eyebrows on the way

Shaved her legs and then he was a she

She said, hey babe, take a walk on the wild side,

Said, hey honey, take a walk on the wild side.

Candy came from out on the island,

In the backroom she was everybody's darling,

But she never lost her head

Even when she was giving head

She sayes, hey baby, take a walk on the wild side

Said, hey babe, take a walk on the wild side

And the colored girls go,

Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo

Little Joe never once gave it away

Everybody had to pay and pay

A hustle here and a hustle there

New York City is the place where they said:

Hey babe, take a walk on the wild side

I said hey Joe, take a walk on the wild side

Sugar Plum Fairy came and hit the streets

Lookin' for soul food and a place to eat

Went to the Apollo

You should have seen him go, go, go

They said, hey Sugar, take a walk on the wild side

I said, hey babe, take a walk on the wild side, alright, huh

Jackie is just speeding away

Thought she was James Dean for a day

Then I guess she had to crash

Valium would have helped that bash

She said, hey babe, take a walk on the wild side

I said, hey honey, take a walk on the wild side

And the colored girls say

Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo

