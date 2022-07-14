"מיי בייבי, מיי ליידי, מרגיש שהעולם מחכה/ לנו/ להתאהב מחדש. אני משתגע אני אתן לך הכל". זהו. לאב סטורי תוצרת קותיאל ודקל. עושים אהבה בקיץ 2022. מישהו מופתע מהכיוון? אני לא מעמיד את יצירותיו הקודמות של קותימאן מול השיר הזה. אלמלא ידעתי שזה קותימאן, לא בטוח שהייתי מזהה.

המוסיקה והביצוע הקולי משדרים תוכן עומק של מצב רוח האוהב במכתב האהבה שתוהה ותועה בדרכי האהבה.

המנגינה והקצב מעלים את השיר על מסלול מרכזי. יש כאן איכויות פופ ממעלה ראשונה בהגשה הווקאלית של דקל שהיא כביכול Flat, אבל יש בה עוצמה פנימית וצבע ייחודי שמשדר תוכן אמוציונאלי בצורה מאופקת אפקטיבית.

התזמור המתובל בהרמוניה קולית סול מיוזיק, חובר קוהרנטית לשיר וומעניק לו אופק של להיט לנצח. הקליפ מציג יפהפה את שגרת היום יום (זריקת הזבל לפח) בחיבור לחריג (מחול). קותימאן את דקל יצרו שיר אהבה Bittersweet שייכנס בקלות לרשימת השירים המתיידדים שלי על הכביש.

*** סינגל ראשון מתוך אלבום חדש בשם Open שיצא ב14 לאוקטובר.

קותימאן עם דקל My Everything יוצר הקליפ: עומר בן דוד

water/ Feeling like the world is waiting/ For us/ To fall in love again

Pouring minutes into hours/ All we ever needed/ Is time/ To make us understand

My lady/ (Now and always)/ I’m going crazy/ (My heart and soul is)/ You are my everything

(Let me hold you)/ My everything/ (Until the morning)

My baby/ (My one and only)/ I’m going crazy/ (How you know me)/ I’ll give you everything

(When the night comes)/ My everything/ (I’ll let you hold me)

Everybody says forever/ You say never say never/ I’m lost/ I don’t know what to say

Sitting on the edge of the water/ Wish you’ll come and pull me/ Inside

And love me all the way

My lady/ (Now and always)/ I’m going crazy/ (My heart and soul is)/ You are my everything

(Let me hold you)/ My everything/ (Until the morning)

My baby/ (My one and only)/ I’m going crazy/ (How you know me)/ I’ll give you everything

(When the night comes)/ My everything/ (I’ll let you hold me)

My lady/ (Now and always)/ I’m going crazy/ (My heart and soul is)

/ You are my everything/ (Let me hold you)/ My everything/ (Until the morning)

My lady/ (Now and always)/ I gave you everything/ (My heart and soul is)/ I gave you everything

(Let me hold you)/ My baby/ (Until the morning)/ My baby my baby

