בייבי, בייבי, בייבי. למה סטרת לו על הפרצוף? בר גרוצקי מספר סיפור של מאוהב -מבואס שהבייבי שלו מחרבשת. יש לו אהבה, אבל הפכה אותה למלחמה. נתן לה מה שרצתה. הכניס אותה לביתו, הכיר לה את משפחתו, אבל היא דפקה העניין. הסטירה היא משל. האם הוא ראוי לה/ היא ראויה לו? רגע, יכול להיות שהסטירה מדליקה אותו? מצד שני זה לא יסתדר עם הקללות "You fucking whore" או: "Go fuck yourself".

יחסים בינו ובינה – בלגן, חומר נפץ שצריך להזהר בו, עולם מלא ברע – הסתרת סודות, שקר ופגיעה באהובים, עשיית חשבונות, כוחות מנוגדים.

בר גרוצקי שידרג הטקסט במהלך היפהופ מלודי שעושה לך חשק ללחוץ repeat. גרוצקי למד יותר מפרק בפופ R&B. הקול המחוספס, קצב הדאונטמפו, צליל הקלידים, ההרמוניות הקוליות מייצרים מהלך מוסיקלי מהודק מאוד שמכניס לדריכות מענגת. בר גרוצקי עלה על מסלול שיכול להתברג אל צמרת להיטי הסטרימינג במצעדי המערב.

You sexy lady, I call you mine/ I know you love me but you fuck it all the time.

I sometimes get you, I sometimes can’t you say you wanna/ But its stuff you can’t prevent .

Talk to me baby / Say what you want/ Hop on in baby ,/ Down on the floor

They call it love pretty baby/ Not fucking war/ Talk to me baby.

You know you shouldn’t but you./ Slap me on the face/ Slap me on the face

All I know I don’t deserve you/ Slap me on the face now/ Slap me on the face

Slap me on the face/ Maybe it just turns me on you./Slap me on the face now

You sexy lady/ I should have go/ You don’t deserve me/ You fucking whore

You said you’ll stop it/ You probably won’t/ And im so stupid that I give you what you want

Talk to me baby /Say what you want,/ Hop on in baby / Down on the floor

They call it love pretty baby/ Not fucking war/ Talk to me baby.

You know you shouldn’t but you/ Slap me on the face/ Slap me on the face

All I know I don’t deserve you/ Slap me on the face now/ Slap me on the face

Slap me on the face/ Maybe it just turns me on you/ Slap me on the face now

Hey babe/ I gave you everything I have/ I let you in to my life/ In to my family,

And for you / Its so fucking easy to just slap/ Me on the face and fuck it all up

When you get home/ Don’t look for me/ Don’t call me/ Don’t try to fucking convince me

The only thing you will do/ Is pack your shit , and/ Go fuck yourself.

Slap me on the face/ Slap me on the face/ All I know I don’t deserve you

Slap me on the face now/ Slap me on the face/ Slap me on the face

Maybe it just turns me on you/ Slap me on the face now

