Holy Moses משמש כקריאה להבעת הפתעה או פליאה, אלא שהביטוי קיים רק בשמו של שירם של הבנג'מינ'ס בראדר. הוא אינו מופיע בשיר עצמו. מה קרה? הבנאדם בלחץ, מרגיש צורך לצאת לטבע, לתפוס "כמה צבעים", חושש שהאמת שלו עלולה להטעות, נכנס לשאלת חיים אקוטיות ומבהיר שאינו מוצא המילים לתאר החרדה שמשתלטת עליו. יש מצב להעביר את הטקסט לפסיכולוג שיפרשן. לשאלה איפה ההולי מוזס בשיר הסביר הכותב, כי זו הצעקה שיצאה לו , כשעשה את הביט והליין של השיר, וגם בעקבות פיצוח שאלת החרדה שלו.

גם כותב שורות אלו ניסה לפצח את ההקשר – לשווא. מצד שני נכנס לאיזשהו מוד דז'ה וואי לדיסקו סוונטיז, המקצב, הקולות הגבוהים. הנגיעות האלקטרוניות, צליל הבס, מחיאות הכף. אלה אינן חרדות אלא תחושה נעימה של ריחוף אסקפיסטי מנתק על רחבת הריקודים שמושג בהפקה מלוטשת.

אתם מוזמנים למסיבת דיסקו לקשישים מתרפקים, בהפקה שמצדיעה בחיבוק גדול לעידן ההוא. אם השיר עוסק בחרדות, אז המוסיקה מעלימה אותן. בעיה? מי שחשקה נפשו להתמסר לדיסקו מלודי כיפי – משוחרר מהמילים, בטח מספקות, חרדות ושאר מצוקות נפשיות.

Benjamin's Brother Holy Moses

I’ve been feeling lotta pressure/ Had to go out to the nature

Catch some colors in my eyes/ While holding your hand

I just wanted to be seen/I know my truth can be deceiving

This something that I’m dealing with my whole life

Don’t we all just wanna live forever/ Don’t you find it too soon to let go

Don’t you find it too soon to let go/ Oh my god

I could never find all the words to/ Tell you all about my anxiety

That’s taking over me

Now I know that we’ve been talking/ About our life and all that’s

Going on with us/ Was it all just lust/ Hmm/ Underneath the old pine tree

You felt our mortality/ It was all about trust/ Can you feel it

Now

That’s when I heard you say

Don’t we all just wanna live forever/ Don’t you find it too soon to let go

Don’t you find it too soon to let go?

Oh my god/ I could never find all the words to

Tell you all about my anxiety/ That’s taking over me

I know it’s never too late/ I was always so scared/ To let you know about it

Let’s just talk about/ When I say it

